Don't get scammed while trying to get tickets to the game





CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) – For people hoping to enjoy a full summer of sports, the Better Business Bureau has important information to avoid ticket scams. Buying tickets online saves the time and energy of going directly to the venue ticket office, especially for away matches. However, purchasing these tickets anywhere other than the team's official website, such as a resale site, can result in hefty penalties. Sydney Waters, regional director of the Better Business Bureau, said a common problem is what's called an identity theft scam. What it will be is a scammer posing as a credible ticket seller that you may know, and this website only has a few details, Waters said. Then these tickets will either not appear at all, or they will appear and be defective and already used by someone else, or [the scammer] can simply steal your personal information. Waters also discouraged purchasing tickets from someone through a platform such as Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist. These are generally not approved sellers. A person selling on one of these sites may transact with multiple buyers for the same item, causing the buyer a lot of trouble, including arriving at the match venue and not being able to get in because the ticket is not legitimate. People also run the risk of sharing private data with someone who shouldn't have it. Many of these will take you to a separate portal to pay and capture your information. Waters recommends calling the box office after purchasing a secondary ticket, to ensure its validity by reading the number to someone familiar with the venue over the phone. If the tickets turn out to be fake or simply never arrive, people can check if the seller is registered with the National Association of Ticket Brokers. The organization works with hundreds of vendors to get fans reimbursed. They offer a 200% money back guarantee…if you buy from one of these sellers, Waters said. NATB is a national partner of the Better Business Bureau. People are encouraged to always report scams to BBB scam tracker, and check the accreditation of online retailers and other businesses through their website. Copyright 2024 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kfvs12.com/2024/05/29/bbb-dont-get-scammed-while-trying-score-tickets-game/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos