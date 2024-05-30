When Calls the Heart Star Mamie Laverock Falls Five Stories from the Vancouver Hospital

Actor Mamie Laverock, who starred in the Hallmark Channel series When the heart calls you And It means war fell five stories from the balcony of a Canadian hospital on Sunday, her family revealed.

The 19-year-old actor, who plays Rosaleen Sullivan in When the heart calls you, was admitted to a Winnipeg hospital on May 11 after an unspecified life-threatening medical emergency. She was then transferred to a Vancouver hospital, according to a GoFundMe created by his parents Nicole and Rob Compton.

On Tuesday, the family updated the page, informing fans and donors that Laverock had been in the intensive care unit for two weeks and was being escorted out of a secure unit at the hospital and taken to a balcony on May 26 when she was treated. the sudden fall.

She suffered life-threatening injuries, underwent several major surgeries and is currently on life support, the family wrote on GoFundMe.

We are all devastated [and] in shock during this extremely difficult time. With love and deep gratitude, the family concluded the update.

In a statement to Variety, Hallmark Media said: “We are deeply saddened to hear the news about Mamie. As a beloved member of our When the heart calls you community, we wish him and his family peace, comfort and lots of prayers during this difficult time.

Donors have so far raised $15,216 of the family's $25,000 goal.

Just wanted to let you know that I am praying for Grandma here in the United States, a donor wrote to the family. May God spare her life so that she can complete what God asked her to do!