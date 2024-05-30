Anu's return to India leaves fans very disappointed; question who will prove his innocence in America?





Anupama Country TV Series: The major drama unfolding in Rajan Shahi's series has left fans quite intrigued. Anupamaa played by Rupali Ganguly is facing major problems in America. His journey initially faced a few obstacles, but he got back on track by winning the Superstar Chef competition. With the prize money, she was able to revive the fortunes of Spice & Chutney and became a co-owner of the restaurant. However, his happiness was short-lived. Again, she was humiliated when someone put cockroaches in the food served at her restaurant. After all the drama, the latest promo shows Anu going to India. Also Read – Upcoming shooting of Anupamaa series: Anu returns to India; Is this his last goodbye to his dreams and to America? BollywoodLife is on WhatsApp. Get all the latest entertainment news and TV news updates instantly. Also Read – Anupamaa serial's upcoming shoot: Will Aadhya expose Shruti after learning about her plans to destroy Anu, Spice and Chutney? In the new promo of Anupamaa, Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) is seen dropping Anu off at the airport. Technically, Anu (Rupali Ganguly) returns to India to attend Dimpy and Titu's wedding. Even though Vanraj and Leela asked her not to come, she goes as it is Dimpy's wedding. Anuj Kapadia was also supposed to go but it seems he decided to stay in America for Aadhya and Shruti. But fans are already disappointed with the upcoming track. Many are wondering how Anupamaa can leave America and come to India without clearing her name. She had vowed to get Spice & Chutney back on track, but if she returns to India, what will she do? Also Read – Anupamaa Series: Is Sudhanshu Pandey leaving Rupali Ganguly starrer series? The actor reacts Here's how netizens express their anxiety over Anupamaa's next song Anupama please…forget your old friend and go to India…we have to see war…. I feel the top will be brought back to Anupama…she will fight to get rid of this evil enemy…I have seen Dimpy's fight…#Anupamaa#Anujkapadia Sree (@Sree1589837) May 29, 2024 If #Anupamaa is back in India for Dimpy's wedding who will prove his innocence in the United States? Is this a good time to leave this matter here and walk away? I think #AnujKapadia will also go for the wedding but just 1 day before. , , (@rakheeharlalka) May 29, 2024 So they send #Anupamaa return to India to face all the insults and humiliations again?

It's ridiculous dkp you end the US song on this pathetic note??

How will you clear her name when she faces all the humiliations in India?? Manisha (@Rupali_Fan4ever) May 29, 2024 What nonsense they actually send #Anupamaa in India without clearing his name? we don't want to see this semi-circle drama again… spare us

The song Coz of America had barely started and then again… NO… damn…,? nidz_mehtz (@nidhimehta06) May 29, 2024 In India, will Anupamaa be spared any humiliation? Vanraj and Leela are always ready to shower Anu with taunts, will that happen? Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

