Tom Bombadil Finally Enters The Rings of PowerExclusive First Look

Bombadil first appears when the hobbits run into Old Man Willow, an angry tree of the old forest that swallows Merry and Pippin into the folds of its bark. Bombadil sings a song that soothes the wildling, causing it to release the halflings. After a brief stay with him and his wife Goldberry, the little ones leave. Later, they are saved again by Bombadil when they are captured by malevolent spirits known as Barrow-wights, who capture them in an ancient cemetery. (Barrow is an Old English word for mound, and wight is a kind of ghost.)

He can be a force for good, but he struggles to fit in dramatically as he doesn't have an agenda. He doesn't advance or push people to get to a particular end, Payne says.

Tolkien himself was vague about the character's purpose and said that he kept Bombadil in the story even though he had no clear plot-level purpose. Tom Bombadil is not an important person in the story, Tolkien wrote in a letter from 1954 to his corrector for The Lord of the Rings. I suppose it has some importance as a comment. I mean, I don't really write like that. It represents something that I feel is important, even if I would not be ready to analyze this feeling precisely.

A reader of the books suggested that Tom Bombadil was a stand-in for God himself, prompting Tolkien to respond in another letter from 1954: I really think you are too serious, in addition to missing the point. Above all, Tolkien was determined not to think too much about Old Tom.

The character's mystery and passivity made him all the more intriguing to the showrunners, turning him into a narrative riddle to solve. It has no clear dramatic function that would justify its inclusion in a very good film adaptation. It's whimsical and magical, and almost silly. But it also possesses the wisdom of the ages and the music of the deep emotional spheres and wells of ancient history and myth. Its design and function are linked to Norse myths and have deep roots in European fairy tales, McKay says. Oddly, he is the one who is the most the Lord of the Rings thing in The Lord of the Rings, and also the first thing you would cut if you were adapting it into a film. But we have the advantage of a television show and so we're going to find a way to exploit it.

Tolkien gave some clues in the 1954 letter to his proofreader, explaining why Bombadil chose to break his neutrality and help the hobbits. The story is presented in terms of a good side and a bad side, beauty versus ruthless ugliness, tyranny versus royalty, moderate freedom with consent versus compulsion that has long since lost any object other than simple power, Tolkien wrote. For someone like Bombadil, he says, the question of the right and wrong of power and control might become completely meaningless to you, and the means of power entirely worthless.

Kristian Milstead, our production designer, had the idea of ​​incorporating a star map on his ceiling to connect Tom to the larger universe and indicate that he was monitoring the constellations for signs and the arrival of the Strangers , said showrunner Patrick McKay. Ben Rothstein / Prime Video

Tolkien described Bombadil as a natural pacifist vision, which always arises in the mind when there is war. But he also believed that the character would tip the scales of fate in favor of the hobbits and their camaraderie as they opposed the forces of evil rising in the eastern part of Middle-earth. Ultimately, only Western victory will allow Bombadil to continue, or even survive. There would be nothing left for him in Sauron's world, Tolkien wrote.

This was the key to The Rings of Power showrunners. We started to think, what do Does he care? And how can this be a door to drama? Payne said. We know he cares about the natural world. And we know he is a help. He won't push you, but he will help you. And so, traditionally, he lives in this place called the With the windwhich is a kind of almost enchanted forest.

For the series, Payne and McKay took the liberty of giving Bombadil a second home, on the outskirts of a region called Rhn. In our story, he traveled to the lands of Rhn, which we learn was once a kind of Eden, green and beautiful, but is now a kind of dead wasteland, Payne says. Tom went there to see what was happening during his various wanderings.