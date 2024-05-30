



For immediate release: May 29, 2024 Contact: Lerna Shirinian, (818) 409-0400 Senator Portantino Seeks Clarification on Loan Policies for Entertainment Industry Workforce Sacramento, California Earlier today, Sen. Anthony J. Portantino (D Burbank) expressed concerns regarding potential policy changes being implemented for lending companies within the entertainment industry. In a letter to the California Employment Development Department (EDD), the senator requested clarification on the policy changes and requested that targeting of lending companies be suspended until an explanation is provided. provided. The entertainment industry and its workforce are an integral part of California's economy, said Senator Portantino. After reading reports about potential policy changes and hearing from concerned constituents, I submitted a letter to EDD requesting clarification on why a new policy is being implemented for loan companies. In recent years, our state's entertainment industry has faced significant challenges and any new policies that could be burdensome and negatively impact its workforce should be avoided. In 2022, Senator Portantino authored SB 485 to extend California's Film and Television Tax Credit program through 2030. Following negotiations with the Governor, the proposal was included in the last year's budget. The $330 million-a-year program was extended for five more years through the 2030-31 fiscal year and will create about 60,000 jobs, with $10 billion in investment over that period. The program has always been important to senators' constituents because of the economic benefits it provides to the Los Angeles region and California as a whole. Governor Newsom also signed Senate Bill 144, authored by Senator Portantino, in July 2021. The bill included $150 million for a new incentive related to sound stage construction, which modernizes infrastructure studios, creates good-paying jobs and ensures that California remains number one. entertainment capital of the world. ### *Attached: Letter to the California Employment Development Department (EDD)

