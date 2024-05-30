Harvey Weinstein will appear before the judge in the same courthouse where Trump is on trial





NEW YORK (AP) Harvey Weinstein is expected to appear before a judge Wednesday afternoon in the same New York courthouse where former president Donald Trump goes on trial. Weinstein awaits retrial on rape charges after trial Conviction 2020 was thrown away. Wednesday's hearing will focus on various legal issues related to the upcoming trial, which is tentatively scheduled for sometime after Labor Day. Weinstein's original trial was held in the same courtroom where Trump is currently being tried, but the two men are unlikely to cross paths. Weinstein is in custody and will be taken in and out of the courtroom under surveillance. He will appear in a courtroom on a different floor than where Trump is currently being tried. Weinstein was convicted of third-degree rape for attacking Jessica Mann, an aspiring actress, and for sexually assaulting Miriam Haley, a former TV and film production assistant. But last month New York's highest court dismissed these convictions after determining that the trial judge had unfairly allowed testimony against him based on allegations from other women who were not part of the case. Weinstein, 72, has maintained that all sexual activity was consensual. THE New York decision reopened a painful chapter in the Americas over sexual misconduct by powerful figures. THE The #MeToo era began in 2017 with a flood of allegations against Weinstein. Last weekProsecutors asked Judge Curtis Farber to remind Weinstein's lawyers not to discuss or disparage potential witnesses in public before the retrial. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Braggs' office argued that Weinstein's lead lawyer, Arthur Aidala, made statements intended to intimidate Haley earlier this month. Speaking outside the court on May 1, Aidala said Haley lied to the jury about why she came forward and that her team planned an aggressive cross-examination on whether she dared come forward. Aidala did not respond to an email Tuesday seeking comment on Bragg's request. Haley said she didn't want to go through the trauma of testifying again, but to go ahead and do the right thing and because that's what happened, I would consider it. His lawyer, Gloria Allred, declined to comment until after attending Wednesday's proceedings. The Associated Press generally does not identify people alleging sexual assault unless they consent to being named, as Haley and Mann did. Weinstein, who was serving a 23-year sentence in New York, was also sentenced to Los Angeles in 2022 of another rape and is still sentenced to 16 years in prison in California. ___ Follow Philippe Marcelo on twitter.com/philmarcelo. Source: job

