Lord of the Rings Actor Aragorn Discusses Potential Return for Hunt For Gollum 2026 Movie





Summary Viggo Mortensen is set to reprise his role as Aragorn in

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum

even though we haven't asked him yet.

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum even though we haven't asked him yet. Mortensen says the film should take his age into account and that it would be the right decision from a character perspective.

Mortensen's comment could rule out his return given

The hunt for Gollum

will probably take place during the events of

The Fellowship of the Ring

.



Aragorn actor Viggo Mortensen discusses his potential return in The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum. Mortensen first played the ranger Aragorn in Peter Jackson's first film. the Lord of the Rings film in 2001. He finally said goodbye to the character in 2003 with The king's return and I didn't come back for Jackson's most controversial Hobbit trilogy. Now, the world of Middle-earth is set to return to the big screen once again with confirmation of The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum from director Andy Serkis. In a recent interview with GQMortensen reveals that he is ready to reprise his role as Aragorn in The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum. The actor emphasizes, however, that the story will have to be adapted to the character and, above all, take his age into account. Check out Mortensen's comment below when asked about his potential return:

“Of course. I don't know exactly what the story is, I haven't heard about it. Maybe I will hear about it one day. I enjoy playing this character. I learned a lot from playing this character. I really enjoyed it. I would only do it if I was good for the character, you know, given my current age, and so on. for the character.

Viggo Mortensen's Aragorn Returning in the Hunt for Gollum Would Pose Some Problems When the new Lord of the Rings movie could take place

An obvious problem with Mortensen returning as Aragorn – or any other the Lord of the Rings” the return of the actor, moreover – in The hunt for Gollum, it's the fact that more than 20 years have passed since the conclusion of Jackson's trilogy. Mortensen was in his early to mid-40s when all three films hit theaters, and he is now 65. Although official story details have not been revealed since The hunt for Gollumthe most logical story in the film seems to be the one based on a plot point from JRR Tolkien's book. the Lord of the Rings annexes. The hunt for Gollum

So, obviously faces some big challenges, and most of them come from the fact that the film will apparently be set in the same time period as Jackson's films. Although not included in Jackson's film, it takes place approximately two decades after Frodo comes into possession of the Ring in which Gandalf and Aragorn hunt Gollum to prevent him from revealing information about the Hobbit to Sauron . This is probably what Serkis' film will be about, i.e. Aragorn would be the same age in the new film as in The Fellowship of the Ring. Considering that Mortensen's comment seems to confirm that the film should take into account the fact that he is now 20 years older, this could be a deal breaker for him.

Related Andy Serkis' Return of Gollum Risks Damaging the Legacy of the Original Lord of the Rings Trilogy Andy Serki's return to the Lord of the Rings franchise is an exciting development, but The Hunt for Gollum risks damaging the trilogy's legacy. Redesigning the character, however, would bring its share of problems, and it's hard to imagine an actor adequately filling Mortensen's shoes. The hunt for Gollum, then, obviously faces some big challenges, and most of them come from the fact that the film will apparently be set in the same time period as Jackson's films. It remains to be seen whether Mortensen will actually return to the role of Aragorn for The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollumbut, at the very least, he is open to it. Source: GQ The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum (2026) The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is an upcoming fantasy adventure film that delves into the story of Gollum's obsession with the One Ring. The film takes place during the events of The Lord of the Rings trilogy, exploring Gollum's tumultuous past and his relentless quest for the Ring. Set in Middle Earth, the story traverses dangerous landscapes and dark forces that threaten the fate of the Ring. Studio(s) Warner Bros. Distributor(s) Warner Bros. Writers Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens, Phoebe Gittins, Art Papageorgiou Develop



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://screenrant.com/lord-rings-hunt-for-gollum-viggo-mortensen-aragorn-return-response/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos