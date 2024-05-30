KTLA weather anchor Mark Kriski hospitalized with 'mild stroke'…after entertainment reporter Sam Rubin's shock death from heart attack

KTLA meteorologist Mark Kriski suffered a “mild stroke” earlier this week, according to the station» was reported on air Wednesday.

KTLA reporter Jennifer Gould, who is Kriski's wife, said TMZthat the popular weatherman suffered a stroke early Monday morning while at his home in Los Angeles.

She said Kriski was quickly hospitalized, but luckily he was already on the mend.

Kriski's health concerns come after the iconic Los Angeles station suffered tragedy with the death of its longtime entertainment reporter, Sam Rubin.

Rubin died of a heart attack at his home in Hollywood shortly after reporting regularly for KTLA. He was 64 years old.

Gould said her husband was still able to communicate and his pleasant demeanor and good humor suggest a smooth recovery ahead.

According to KTLA, Kriski has received the best medical care and is excited to rejoin the news team once he is fully recovered.

The weather show was described as being in “good spirits” when he checked in with the station on Wednesday, and he thanked friends and fans who reached out to him amid his crash scare cerebrovascular.

Kriski, originally from Montreal, Canada, began her career in radio before moving in front of the camera for the Canadian Weather Channel, according to her website.

After working as a television weatherman in Canada, he made his breakthrough into the American market by accepting an offer to become the meteorologist for the KTLA morning show for its launch in 1991.

It usually covers the morning forecast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

During her career, Kriski has won nine Emmy Awards and an Associated Press RadioTelevision Award.

Gould added that she and Kriski did not immediately share the news of his stroke with her KTLA colleagues because many of them are still dealing with the loss of their colleague, the popular entertainment reporter from KTLA, Sam Rubin, who also joined the station for its launch in 1991.

Sam was known for often hosting KTLA's Oscar coverage, and he hosted his own talk show, Hollywood Uncensored.

Rubin was at his home in Hollywood earlier in May when he suffered a fatal heart attack just hours after broadcasting his regular news segment.

He was taken to UCLA West Hills by ambulance, but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

In addition to his work for KTLA, Rubin also made regular appearances on This Morning in the United Kingdom in 2018.

After news of his death broke, KTLA paid tribute to the late journalist, saying his “laughter, charm and caring personality touched all who knew him.”

'KTLA 5 is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Sam Rubin. Sam was a giant in the local news industry and entertainment world, and a staple of Los Angeles morning television for decades.

“His laugh, his charm and his caring personality touched everyone who knew him. Sam was a loving husband and father: the roles he cherished most. Our thoughts are with the Sam family during this difficult time,” the channel wrote on X.