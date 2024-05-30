Entertainment
KTLA weather anchor Mark Kriski hospitalized with 'mild stroke'…after entertainment reporter Sam Rubin's shock death from heart attack
- Kriski's wife, KTLA reporter Jennifer Gould, shared the news of his stroke
- She said he was communicative and joking at the hospital.
- Gould said they were waiting to share the news due to the recent death of Sam Rubin.
KTLA meteorologist Mark Kriski suffered a “mild stroke” earlier this week, according to the station» was reported on air Wednesday.
KTLA reporter Jennifer Gould, who is Kriski's wife, said TMZthat the popular weatherman suffered a stroke early Monday morning while at his home in Los Angeles.
She said Kriski was quickly hospitalized, but luckily he was already on the mend.
Kriski's health concerns come after the iconic Los Angeles station suffered tragedy with the death of its longtime entertainment reporter, Sam Rubin.
Rubin died of a heart attack at his home in Hollywood shortly after reporting regularly for KTLA. He was 64 years old.
KTLA weather anchor Mark Kriski (pictured) suffered a “mild stroke” earlier this week, the station reported Wednesday. His wife, journalist Jennifer Gould, told TMZ he was hospitalized.
Kriski's health problems come after KTLA suffered tragedy with the death of longtime entertainment reporter Sam Rubin of a heart attack at age 64; Rubin photographed in 2018 on This Morning
Gould said her husband was still able to communicate and his pleasant demeanor and good humor suggest a smooth recovery ahead.
According to KTLA, Kriski has received the best medical care and is excited to rejoin the news team once he is fully recovered.
The weather show was described as being in “good spirits” when he checked in with the station on Wednesday, and he thanked friends and fans who reached out to him amid his crash scare cerebrovascular.
Kriski, originally from Montreal, Canada, began her career in radio before moving in front of the camera for the Canadian Weather Channel, according to her website.
After working as a television weatherman in Canada, he made his breakthrough into the American market by accepting an offer to become the meteorologist for the KTLA morning show for its launch in 1991.
It usually covers the morning forecast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
During her career, Kriski has won nine Emmy Awards and an Associated Press RadioTelevision Award.
Gould added that she and Kriski did not immediately share the news of his stroke with her KTLA colleagues because many of them are still dealing with the loss of their colleague, the popular entertainment reporter from KTLA, Sam Rubin, who also joined the station for its launch in 1991.
Sam was known for often hosting KTLA's Oscar coverage, and he hosted his own talk show, Hollywood Uncensored.
Rubin was at his home in Hollywood earlier in May when he suffered a fatal heart attack just hours after broadcasting his regular news segment.
He was taken to UCLA West Hills by ambulance, but was pronounced dead upon arrival.
Gould said her husband Kriski was still able to communicate, and his pleasant demeanor and good humor suggest a smooth recovery ahead; they are photographed together in 2012 in Los Angeles
Kriski, originally from Montreal, Canada, began her career in radio before moving in front of the camera at the Canadian Weather Channel, but joined KTLA when it launched in 1991.
His stroke scare comes after Sam Rubin died of a stroke earlier in May. He was rushed from his home to UCLA West Hills by ambulance, but was pronounced dead on arrival; photographed in 204 in Los Angeles
In addition to his work for KTLA, Rubin also made regular appearances on This Morning in the United Kingdom in 2018.
After news of his death broke, KTLA paid tribute to the late journalist, saying his “laughter, charm and caring personality touched all who knew him.”
'KTLA 5 is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Sam Rubin. Sam was a giant in the local news industry and entertainment world, and a staple of Los Angeles morning television for decades.
“His laugh, his charm and his caring personality touched everyone who knew him. Sam was a loving husband and father: the roles he cherished most. Our thoughts are with the Sam family during this difficult time,” the channel wrote on X.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-13473845/KTLA-weathercaster-Mark-Kriski-hospitalized-stroke-Sam-Rubin-death.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- KTLA weather anchor Mark Kriski hospitalized with 'mild stroke'…after entertainment reporter Sam Rubin's shock death from heart attack
- LHC to hear PTI's plea against Punjab govt's approval of fresh cases against Imran, party leaders – Pakistan
- A new crisis as the UK faces a ‘lack of ghosts’… – Slugger O’Toole
- The United States established Indian boarding schools to destroy crops and seize land
- WTT contender Lagos: Brazilian fires Aruna warning
- Chicago Stakes establishes itself as one of the leading fashion capitals with the launch of the new official Chicago Fashion Week in October 2024
- CNN reporter sheds light on Trump's claim judge in Biden's campaign money trial
- Lord of the Rings Actor Aragorn Discusses Potential Return for Hunt For Gollum 2026 Movie
- Donald Trump's Hush-Money trial is a referendum on the truth
- Harvey Weinstein will appear before the judge in the same courthouse where Trump is on trial
- COLUMN: Understanding hockey teams, mascots and biology
- This is how I learn to accept my body