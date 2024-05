Hollywood Shares Viral Post 'All Eyes on Rafah,' Israeli Celebrities Respond

As the conflict in Israel escalates, international stars are speaking out. Many side with Hamas and the Palestinians, especially after the recent Rafah operation. An AI-generated image showing tents in the desert, titled “ALL EYES ON RAFAH,” has gone viral, garnering over 35 million shares in just 24 hours. Familiar names like Gigi and Bella Hadid, Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan, Mark Ruffalo, Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Grays Anatomy actor Giacomo Gianniotti, Rosie O'Donnell and singer Kehlani are among those spreading the image. Other celebrities who have shared messages opposing Israel's actions without an image include Ariana Grande, Jesse Williams, Marcia Cross, Cynthia Erivo and Mindy Kaling. Dua Lipa also weighed in, condemning the violence and calling for support for Gaza with the hashtag “All eyes on Rafah.” Football legend David Beckham has shared a message from UNICEF, calling for an immediate ceasefire and the unconditional release of the hostages. In response, thousands of Israelis launched their own campaign, sharing an image titled “Where were your eyes on October 7?” The image depicts an armed Hamas terrorist standing in front of a small red-haired baby, referring to Kfir Bibas, one year old who has been held hostage by Hamas with his family since October 7. Others used the caption “If your eyes are on Rafah, help us find our hostages.” Israeli celebrities like Ben El Tavori, Liel Eli, Ruslana Rodina, Maya Wertheimer, Ofer Shechter, Eyal Golan, Yael Shelbia, Adi Himelbloy, Maya Kay, Ofira Assayag, Yarden Harel, Roni Dalumi, East Ginzburg, Miri Mesika, Anna Aronov, Shiri Maimon, Manor Solomon and Liron and Tali Carakukly are leading this effort. So far, their images have garnered nearly 400,000 shares.

