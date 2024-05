Brad Pitt and George Clooney Reunite on Screen in First 'Wolfs' Trailer

George ClooneyAndBrad Pittare back in action, sharing the big screen for the first time in over 15 years. The duo play two professional fixers who end up hired for the same job – with chaotic results – in the upcoming thriller. Wolveswritten and directed by Jon Watts, who directed Tom Holland's recentSpider Man trilogy. In the film's official trailer, released Wednesday, fans see the longtime Hollywood stars embrace their roles as skilled facilitators, uninterested in working together, although they find themselves doing so. Although their approach to the situation sometimes differs, these lone wolves are quick to make other people suspect that they are not really strangers. Sony Pictures and Apple teased the trailer on Tuesday with a clip of Clooney driving a car in the rain while Pitt uses a shotgun. There's no dialogue in the clip, just the sound of loud windshield wipers as the usually chatty stars sit in silence. Wolves also stars Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams and Poorna Jagannathan. In December 2023,Clooney spoke with ET about reuniting with Pitt – the two previously played together in theOceanof the franchise as well as in that of 2008Burn after reading – and joked about putting the “dynamic duo” back together. “Pretty boy Pitt,” the actor and director joked. “Yeah, he needed work. He's a new guy.” When asked if too much time had passed between them, Clooney replied, “I feel like a lot of time has passed. Too much time.” Clooney, 63, and Pitt, 60, are also both producers onwolf, and, in an interesting twist on modern cinema, both took a personal pay cut in exchange for an initial theatrical release – in addition to possible streaming.

George Clooney and Brad Pitt are filming “The Wolves” in New York in February 2023. José Pérez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images “It must have been one of those weird bidding wars that happens from time to time, and it ended up being pretty extreme, and Apple came in with a really big number for Brad and I, and we said we would like to take less as long as we can guarantee a theatrical release, and they said that's great,” Clooney said. Deadlinein January 2022. “So, I think there is a way for us all to coexist.” Wolves is in theaters September 20. George Clooney talks reuniting with 'Pretty Boy' Brad Pitt for 'Wolves' George Clooney to make his Broadway debut in 'Good Night and Good Luck' George Clooney Spends Birthday Playing Basketball With Adam Sandler

