A Guide to West Hollywood: What to Do, See and Eat

Pickle is an imposing figure. In her uniform of brightly colored pageant dresses and a bouffant blonde wig, the vivacious, singing drag queen is hard to miss on and off stage. Perhaps a good quality to have as a first official West Hollywood Drag Winner.

Hailing from Los Angeles, Pickle popped up in the bars and clubs clustered around the west end of Santa Monica Boulevard, aka the backbone of this small city within a city. As one of only two official Drag Honorees in the country (the other being in San Francisco), Pickle has been charged with highlighting and enhancing the appreciation and impact of drag culture in West Hollywood. There's an unofficial saying: As goes WeHo, so goes California, so goes the nation, Pickle says. WeHo is such a young city. It’s just a really vibrant piece of land.

For a city that spans just 1.9 square miles, West Hollywood punches well above its weight in terms of cultural impact. As an unincorporated part of Los Angeles County until a coalition of LGBTQ activists, seniors and tenants came together to establish the first city council in 1984, it was the backdrop for the hippie movement of the 1960s and 1970s, of the Los Angeles County punk rock scene. 80s and home to LA's queer community since its inception.

It's also been Hollywood's unofficial playground since Hollywood's beginnings. WeHo landmarks like the Chateau Marmont and the Sunset Tower Hotel have been the stomping grounds of the world's biggest celebrities, and music venues like the Troubadour and Whiskey A Go Go spawned the careers of Elton John, Led Zeppelin, Joni Mitchell and countless others. West Hollywood also knows how to party. Every October, ghouls, leprechauns, sexy firefighters and more roam the open streets in one of the largest Halloween carnivals in the country. This June, WeHo Pride transforms West Hollywood Park into the epicenter of music, art, and general queer joy.

When it comes to politics and social issues, West Hollywood has always been at the progressive forefront. It was one of the first cities in the country to begin issuing same-sex marriage licenses after the Supreme Court's landmark ruling in 2008. (After the decree, actor George Takei, known for playing Sulu in the series original Star Trek, and his partner, Brad Altman, were among the first wave of people to obtain the new gender-neutral marriage licenses from West Hollywood City Hall, he announced. while giving the famous Vulcan hand salute.) WeHo also has one. the nation's strictest rent stabilization laws, protections for senior housing, and more public art per capita than any other U.S. city

And fun fact: the city council gave Stormy Daniels the keys to the city on May 23, 2018, naming it Stormy Daniels Day.

When I moved from New York to Los Angeles, I didn't know that West Hollywood was an independent city. What I did What I do know is that my husband and I were nervous about leaving New York City's public transportation behind. So we made it a priority to find an area that was relatively central and had at least a few restaurants and stores within walking distance. Eleven years later, we still haven't left the extremely irregular borders of WeHo. (Is it a little gun? An aging T. rex?)

Thanks to traffic, nothing in Los Angeles is close. But the beauty of West Hollywood is that everything seems easy to get to. Eastside neighborhoods like Silver Lake and Los Feliz lie straight east on Fountain Avenue. I like to head west on Sunset Boulevard to the beaches of Santa Monica and Malibu, winding through the posh zip codes of Bel-Air, Westwood and Pacific Palisades. DTLA is a quick drive on the 101 and hiking in the hills is even easier.

And if we don't feel like traveling, there's plenty to do in our own backyard. The Pickup, a free trolley service that runs around the city along Santa Monica Boulevard Friday through Sunday evenings, is an easy way to get to Or Bar or Schmittys, our favorite watering holes, without having to worry to know who is driving home or who is paying. for Uber.

It's the small town at the center of everything, in a city with no real geographic center.

It must be West Hollywood.