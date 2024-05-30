How Actress Gina Torres Maintains a Healthy Level

Share on Pinterest Actress Gina Torres shares how she helped her parents manage their health after being diagnosed with high cholesterol and how she maintains healthy cholesterol levels herself. Photography by Andy Freedman Primetime TV star Gina Torres shares her parents' heart health struggles.

Torres raises awareness about bad cholesterol.

Experts explain how knowing your cholesterol levels can keep your heart healthy. Actress Gina Torres learned to advocate for health at a young age. Both of his parents were diagnosed with high LDL cholesterol, the bad cholesterol that increases the risk of coronary heart disease. These were years when good Cuban food took its toll, and perhaps not being the best advocates for themselves medically, Torres told Healthline. Since her parents spoke Spanish and were not fluent in English, she acted as their translator during doctor visits. It was a time when there weren't many things available like medications to manage LDL, but more than anything it was [helping my parents] change their lifestyle, Torres said.

Studies show that Hispanic adults are more likely to have major risk factors for cardiovascular disease than non-Hispanic white adults, such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes, hyperlipidemia, and emerging risk factors for cardiovascular disease such as hypertensive disorders of pregnancy, psychological stress and occupational exposures. According to American Heart Association (AHA), the optimal total cholesterol level is approximately 150 mg/dL, while the optimal LDL cholesterol level is at or below 100 mg/dL. People who maintain this level have lower rates of heart disease and stroke. However, the AHA reports that almost 50% of Mexican men and women over the age of 20 have total cholesterol levels above 200 mg/dL, and almost 40% have bad LDL cholesterol levels above 130. mg/dL, putting them at increased risk of developing heart disease. The tricky thing about bad cholesterol is that, unlike a cold or fever, there are no obvious symptoms of high LDL cholesterol. Someone could have high cholesterol and not know it. Dr. Torch Iroku-Finish, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the American Academy of Family Physicians, told Healthline. High LDL can increase plaque buildup in the arteries. When there is too much plaque, it can narrow or completely block an artery, blocking blood flow to parts of the heart and potentially causing a heart attack. Likewise, a blocked artery leading to the brain can cause a stroke, she explained. Unfortunately, many people don't discover their high cholesterol until they've already had a heart attack or stroke, Iroku-Malize said. This is why it is essential to have your cholesterol levels checked by your family doctor, who can help you improve your cholesterol levels to avoid these potentially life-threatening events.

In addition to watching his parents manage their heart health, Torres has also lost family members to heart attacks. Knowing also that the Hispanic community [has] heart problems as a complication of high cholesterol[made] “I am aware of what the complications of high LDL-C could mean,” she said. These factors inspired her to prioritize her own health by exercising regularly and eating well. You could say that culturally, our diet is, at best, challenging, Torres said. It's made with lots of meat, oils, fat, salt, all the things that make life worth living. However, years and years, if not in balance, can lead to potentially fatal high LDL-C levels. She notes that even with proper diet and exercise, some people are predisposed to high cholesterol. So for that, it's important to go to your doctor, get checked, know your levels so you can navigate them and take preventive measures, she said. To spread this message, Torres partnered with the American Academy of Family Physicians and Amgen to launch a public service announcement (PSA). The PSA calls on Hispanic men and women to know their bad cholesterol levels so they can better control their health. The public service announcement offers people a free kit to test their LDL levels at home. I have always said, and I remain here, that I want to use my platform to help my community, to help not only bring it out from a creative point of view, but also in every way and help shed light and to educate in a way and on topics that she could not know. have access to it, she said. This PSA was the perfect way to do just that, because knowledge is power, and the more you know, the better you are able to be your own best advocate.