How Actress Gina Torres Maintains a Healthy Level
- Primetime TV star Gina Torres shares her parents' heart health struggles.
- Torres raises awareness about bad cholesterol.
- Experts explain how knowing your cholesterol levels can keep your heart healthy.
Actress Gina Torres learned to advocate for health at a young age. Both of his parents were diagnosed with high LDL cholesterol, the bad cholesterol that increases the risk of coronary heart disease.
These were years when good Cuban food took its toll, and perhaps not being the best advocates for themselves medically, Torres told Healthline.
Since her parents spoke Spanish and were not fluent in English, she acted as their translator during doctor visits.
It was a time when there weren't many things available like medications to manage LDL, but more than anything it was [helping my parents] change their lifestyle, Torres said.
According to
However, the AHA reports that almost 50% of Mexican men and women over the age of 20 have total cholesterol levels above 200 mg/dL, and almost 40% have bad LDL cholesterol levels above 130. mg/dL, putting them at increased risk of developing heart disease.
The tricky thing about bad cholesterol is that, unlike a cold or fever, there are no obvious symptoms of high LDL cholesterol. Someone could have high cholesterol and not know it. Dr. Torch Iroku-Finish, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the American Academy of Family Physicians, told Healthline.
High LDL can increase plaque buildup in the arteries. When there is too much plaque, it can narrow or completely block an artery, blocking blood flow to parts of the heart and potentially causing a heart attack. Likewise, a blocked artery leading to the brain can cause a stroke, she explained.
Unfortunately, many people don't discover their high cholesterol until they've already had a heart attack or stroke, Iroku-Malize said. This is why it is essential to have your cholesterol levels checked by your family doctor, who can help you improve your cholesterol levels to avoid these potentially life-threatening events.
In addition to watching his parents manage their heart health, Torres has also lost family members to heart attacks.
Knowing also that the Hispanic community [has] heart problems as a complication of high cholesterol[made] “I am aware of what the complications of high LDL-C could mean,” she said.
These factors inspired her to prioritize her own health by exercising regularly and eating well.
You could say that culturally, our diet is, at best, challenging, Torres said. It's made with lots of meat, oils, fat, salt, all the things that make life worth living. However, years and years, if not in balance, can lead to potentially fatal high LDL-C levels.
She notes that even with proper diet and exercise, some people are predisposed to high cholesterol.
So for that, it's important to go to your doctor, get checked, know your levels so you can navigate them and take preventive measures, she said.
To spread this message, Torres partnered with the American Academy of Family Physicians and Amgen to launch a public service announcement (PSA). The PSA calls on Hispanic men and women to know their bad cholesterol levels so they can better control their health. The public service announcement offers people a free kit to test their LDL levels at home.
I have always said, and I remain here, that I want to use my platform to help my community, to help not only bring it out from a creative point of view, but also in every way and help shed light and to educate in a way and on topics that she could not know. have access to it, she said.
This PSA was the perfect way to do just that, because knowledge is power, and the more you know, the better you are able to be your own best advocate.
Seeing a doctor to help you assess your cholesterol levels is the best place to start.
After checking levels with a simple blood test, we can explain to patients next steps, such as how often they should have levels checked and what the numbers mean, Iroku-Malize said.
Your doctor can help you determine if high LDL cholesterol runs in your family.
Some forms of very high cholesterol are hereditary. Therefore, if a person has high cholesterol, it may be beneficial to have their family members tested as well. Dr. Wesley Milkscardiologist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, told Healthline.
Although statins are the most widely used and effective drugs for treating high cholesterol, he said non-statin drugs, such as ezetimibe, bempedoic acid, and PCSK9 inhibitors including evolocumab, alirocumab and inclisiran, may also be effective in certain situations.
The decision whether to treat with medication should be made based not only on the level of cholesterol elevation, but also on the individual's heart disease risk, as well as their personal priorities and preferences, Milks said.
In addition to medications, there are many ways People can improve their bad cholesterol levels, for example by quitting smoking and aiming for 30 minutes of physical activity five to six times a week.
Studies have shown that benefits occur even if physical activity is broken up into 10 minutes at different times of the day or 150 minutes over the course of a weekend, Iroku-Malize said.
A healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean protein and fiber, as well as reducing saturated and trans fats while focusing on unsaturated fats found in fish, vegetables, grains and nuts, can also help.
Of course, we take into consideration our patients' cultural diet to ensure it can be integrated into their lifestyle and maintained long-term, Iroku-Malize said.
