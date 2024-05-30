Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin slams Hollywood screenwriters for making adaptations worse

To receive free, real-time news alerts sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our breaking news emails Sign up for our free news emails

Game Of Thrones Creator George RR Martin has complained that most film and television adaptations are worse than their source material and criticized Hollywood screenwriters for their approach to developing adaptations.

Martin took to his blog to discuss what he thought about the adaptations by referencing a 2022 panel he spoke with. Sand seller Creator Neil Gaiman explains how Hollywood screenwriters failed to respect the source material and rarely improved the adaptations.

This all dates back to 2022, but very little has changed since then. On the contrary, things have gotten worse, he wrote.

Everywhere you look, there are more and more screenwriters and producers eager to make great stories their own. It doesn't matter whether the sources were written by Stan Lee, Charles Dickens, Ian Fleming, Roald Dahl, Ursula K Le Guin, JRR Tolkien, Mark Twain, Raymond Chandler, Jane Austen or anyone.

No matter how great a writer, no matter how good the book, there always seems to be someone on hand who thinks they can do better, willing to take the story and make it better. The book is the book, the film is the film, they will tell you, as if they are saying something profound. Then they make the story their own.

However, they never improve it. Nine hundred and ninety-nine times out of a thousand, they make things worse.

Martin is no stranger to adapting his work. Game Of Thronesadapted by David Benioff and DB Weiss, lasted eight seasons, including a largely filmed final season.

Dragon Housewhich is based on Martins fire and blood and covers the history of the Targaryen family, is currently underway with its second season scheduled for June 16.

Emma DArcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen and Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon ( HBO )

During the 2022 conversation, Martin asked the question: How faithful should you be? Some people don't feel obligated to be faithful at all. There's this phrase going around, I'm going to make it my own. I hate this sentence. And I think Neil probably hates that phrase too.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. 8.99/month. after a free trial. The plan automatically renews until canceled Try for free

Yes, says Gaiman.

I spent 30 years watching people make Sandman their own. And some of these people hadn't even read Sand seller to make it their own, they had just looked through some comic books or something.

Martin, however, said that the recent FX adaptation of James Clavell's novel Shgun was superb and praised the restraint shown by the writers during the development of the series.

Cosmo Jarvis as John Blackthorne and Anna Sawai as Toda Mariko in Shgun' ( Katie Yu/FX )

Every once in a while, though, we get a really good adaptation of a really good book, and when that happens, it deserves applause, Martin said.

I must admit that I was dubious when I first heard that they were preparing another version of Clavell's novel. It's been a long time, a very, very LONG time, but I read the book when it first came out, in the late 70's, and I was very impressed.

And the 1980 miniseries starring Richard Chamberlain as Anjin was a landmark in long-form television, along with Roots; why start again, when this version was so good?

I'm glad they did it though. New Shogun is superb I think the author would have been delighted. Screenwriters old and new have done justice to the source material and given us terrific adaptations, resisting the urge to appropriate it.

Nick Hilton The independentgave Shgun four stars, describing it as a courageous retelling of a complex and complex tale, drawn from a combination of Japanese history and Clavell's encyclopedic interest in the country.