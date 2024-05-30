No Bad Angles: Janhvi Kapoor to Mrunal Thankur, Bollywood Stars Slam Paparazzi for Clicking Inappropriate Pictures | Bollywood News





A video of Janhvi Kapoor recently went viral on the internet where she was seen asking the paparazzi, Ayou don't have to eat at the wrong angles. The next day, photos of her curvy backside were posted on social media anyway. Nora Fatehi also hit out at papists for zooming in on her body, but she remains “unfazed” as she said she can't teach every pap how not to click her or other celebrities.

After Alia Bhatt expressed concerns over some members of the paparazzi intruding into her private life, attention is back on the paps as celebrities call out their behavior while chasing a female celebrity for photos . Janhvi, who is promoting her upcoming film Mr & Mrs Mahi, shares a warm relationship with Papists, but is now starting to feel self-conscious about how clicked she is. The actress also told indianexpress.com that lately she hasn't been feeling so confident because she is being clicked from 'bad angles'. According to the actor, while not all photographers do it, some are lured into clicking images in a certain way to create clickbait.

Janhvi Kapoor: “Don’t take photos from bad angles”

The actor said a lot of paps were very respectful to her and the other actors, and respected boundaries. “But some of them were also encouraged to do these things. Like if they took a normal video of you, but in the cover photo they would use the photo with the wrong angle, the one that looks the most sensational because it's clickbait, especially when it's a woman. This is when you don't feel the most comfortable. I can't even walk with confidence because there is a constant commentary in my head that says, “the child may be at the wrong angle (be careful, you are being clicked from bad angles)'. It's sad, unfortunate, and I hope common sense prevails. It’s not respectful, she said. Janhvi also shared a personal experience where some papists asked her to say goodbye and capture a video or click pictures of her from behind. She says: “There was a phase where I would happily say goodbye without realizing why they are asking me to do that. Now I feel how stupid I was. Then there are comments about how I was intentionally trying to show these angles. Judgment about a woman's clothing, character and sexuality is so sensitive that it is exhausting. I hope we can get to a point where the media and the paparazzi are more aware of these things. Nora Fatehi: “They zoom in on certain parts of their body unnecessarily”

Janhvi Kapoor isn't the only one who feels this way. Earlier, Nora Fatehi had also spoken about how some paps zoom in on certain body parts while clicking on her. In a previous interview with News18, Nora had spoken about the behavior of the paparazzi while chasing a female celebrity and said, “I guess they've never seen an ass like that before.” It's like that. The media is not only doing this to me, but to other actresses as well. Maybe they don't zoom in on their butts because it's not arousing, but they unnecessarily zoom in on other parts of their body. Sometimes I think there's nothing to zoom in on, so what are they focusing on? Mrunal Thakur: “I told them I respect your profession, you must respect me”

Mrunal Thakur had even shared how his parents felt uncomfortable looking at his photos, clicked from wrong angles, flashed on the internet. The Sita Ramam actress told iDiva that she needed to have a conversation with the papists. She said: “I used to face this problem, until I had a conversation with the papists. I showed one of them the conversation my mom shared where she said 'kiti pan dhaaklele kapde ghaatle tari pan te loka focus tithe kartat (no matter how you dress, they focus there only)', that's what she said in Marathi. So I wondered if I should stop getting clicked, should I change my route when I see you? And they know the car, so we can't even ignore them. “But I just told them that I respect your profession and you have to respect me, my identity, my character and who I am, because when my relatives and friends see it, it doesn't leave a good impression, nor on me , nor on me on the page on which it is uploaded So, they understood and I'm really happy that there are people who talk about it too, that they are not comfortable I don't know. not why the others don't talk maybe they are ok with that, they can go and massage them that way, not us,” she added. The dad's side of the story: Veteran paparazzo Yogen Shah has been in the business for over thirty years. He reacts strongly to inappropriate clicks on celebrities. In fact, he says he supports all stakeholders speaking out and demands a set of guidelines for Papists on the ground to follow and basic empathy to navigate such issues. When asked for his reaction to celebrities getting upset about the way they're sometimes clicked, he said, “It's not fair.” We should know where to draw the line. Just because we have access to the stars and because they are friends in the field doesn't mean we click in a disrespectful way. Yogen further shared that news photographers are aware of what the publication they are providing photos to is going to shoot and what they are not going to shoot because there are stricter guidelines. However, he said: “There are a lot of boys who stand for hours together clicking. celebrities who are almost always late for events and media appearances. While most of them know their limitations, some are desperate to click pictures as celebrities don't give them much time. Then some of them on the ground have their YouTube channels and social media pages and such images constitute clickbait content, so they don't know where to stop. He says: “Stars respect papists and vice versa. Just a basic understanding of their body language and not clicking their photos when they appear uncomfortable, such as getting out of their car.

