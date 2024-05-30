30 05 2024 – Press release

Lee Sung Jin and Joanna Calo

Australians in Film, Screen Australia and VicScreen have announced FUTURE VISION – a think tank and industry conference for brave ideas. This groundbreaking global television summit will take place over three days in Melbourne, July 15-17, at ACMI.

Key guests for this inaugural creative conference include: Lee Sung Jin, three-time Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner, who created, wrote, produced and directed the multi-award winning Netflix series. BEEF; and the co-showrunner, executive producer and award-winning director of The bearJoanna Calo, who also wrote about Tips And BoJack Rider. The co-chairs of the Summit are the laureate Bruna Papandrea (Big little lies, defeat) and Tony Ayres (The slap, Clickbait). The creative director of FUTURE VISION is producer and executive Rebecca Yeldham (The Gift, Motorcycle Journals), who led the MasterClass content team, overseeing the creation of classes with Annie Leibovitz, Anna Wintour, David Lynch, Margaret Atwood and Martin Scorsese. Additional FUTURE VISION guests will be announced soon.

This innovative think tank is designed to advance the craft of premium episodic storytelling in Australia, bringing together established local television professionals with some of the world's leading television creators and executives. By creating meaningful creative exchanges and business opportunities, FUTURE VISION will seek to make a positive and lasting impact on the Australian film industry, ensuring our stories resonate around the world.

Comprised of two elements: an invitation-only workshop series and a broader industry-focused conference, FUTURE VISION will engage established industry creatives in intimate working sessions, high-profile networking events and broader industry conversations.

The event will bring together some of the best dramatic and comedic storytellers working in television, championing excellence and originality in storytelling, with the aim of creating Australian stories that will resonate around the world.

Director of Operations, Screen Australia Grainne Brunsdon said: “Supporting our local screen talent is at the heart of what we do at Screen Australia, and we are incredibly excited to deliver FUTURE VISION in partnership with AiF and VicScreen. This summit provides an unprecedented opportunity to nurture and celebrate Australian filmmaking talent on a global platform – ensuring our stories continue to travel well and resonate with audiences around the world.

Featured guests from FUTURE VISION Lee Sung Jin And Joanna Calo said: “We are delighted to be part of FUTURE VISION, as we are both very nearsighted. From Talk to me, has The slapto all things George Miller, Baz Luhrmann and countless other incredible filmmakers, we've long been fans of the Australian film and television community and can't wait to learn more and discuss the future of storytelling , both locally and beyond.

Co-presidents of VISION FUTURE Tony Ayres And Bruno Papandreaand creative director Rebecca Yeldham said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Lee Sung Jin and Joanna Calo to the inaugural FUTURE VISION in Melbourne. Their award-winning and highly acclaimed work, while particularly strong and bold, is universally loved. The theme of this year's FUTURE VISION is courage, and we couldn't think of two best TV creators in the world who represent that in their work.

Victorian Minister for Creative Industries Colin Brooks said: “Victoria has a long and celebrated history of creating high-end television series that have taken the world by storm. We are proud to support FUTURE VISION, which will bring together the leaders of Australian television with the creators and decision-makers behind some of the most popular and talked about series. The summit will build on Melbourne’s position as a global cinema powerhouse and home to in-demand creative talent ready to do business and entertain audiences around the world.

Executive Director of Australians in Film Peter Ritchie said: “Australian television reporting is now consumed around the world more than ever, but the actual ordering of our reporting has never been more competitive. FUTURE VISION, created with the incredible support of Screen Australia and VicScreen under the leadership of three renowned Australians – Bruna Papandrea, Tony Ayres and Rebecca Yeldham – is designed to inspire courage in both creating and commissioning, and expand the international audience for premium Australian television. and narrative comedy. We also hope to equip Australian creatives with the knowledge and skills to adapt to the massive changes and economic evolution occurring internationally. We think it's fitting to present our first FUTURE VISION at ACMI, Australia's home of film culture.

FUTURE VISION is proud to have industry support from ABC, BINGE, Netflix and Stan. The venue partner is ACMI and the hotel partner is Sofitel Melbourne On Collins.

For more information on sessions, speakers and tickets, please visit VISION FUTURE website.



