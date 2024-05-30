Elizabeth MacRae, who played Lou-Ann Poovie on the 1960s sitcom “Gomer Pyle, USMC,” has died. (CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images)

Elizabeth Betsy MacRae Halsey, best known for her recurring roles on General Hospital and Gomer Pyle, USMC, has died at age 88.

MacRae died Monday at Highland House Rehabilitation & Healthcare in her hometown of Fayetteville, North Carolina, according to local media View of the city reported and Deadline confirmed.

She had a wonderful life, the actor's nephew, Jim MacRae, told CityView on Tuesday. She was bright and articulate. She always received fan mail at Highland House.

Throughout her decades-long career, MacRae charmed audiences and entertainment executives, appearing in a number of classic soap operas and fan-favorite sitcoms. She enjoyed a triumph later in her acting career with a starring role in Francis Ford Coppola's film The Conversation (1974), which won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

MacRae was born in 1936 in Columbia, South Carolina, but spent her formative years in Fayetteville, according to View of the city. As a child, she frequented the cinema, captivated by film stars such as Rita Hayworth and Elizabeth Taylor.

After graduating from the Holton-Arms School in Bethesda, Maryland, an all-girls college preparatory school with an emphasis on the arts, MacRae decided to pursue acting seriously in 1956.

That year, she missed an audition for Otto Preminger's historical drama Saint Joan, but despite MacRae's misfires, the Austrian director encouraged her to continue honing her craft, including pursuing formal training. MacRae took his advice and moved to New York to study with German-American actor Uta Hagen at the Herbert Berghof studio.

Dad gave me $100 and told me to come home when it ran out, MacRae recalled in a 1967 interview. Less than a week after she moved, she said , she had landed a modeling job at Bergdorf Goodman.

After two years performing in various off-Broadway and summer productions, MacRae made her television debut in the courtroom drama “The Verdict Is Yours” in 1958. Other jobs followed, she recalled in a interview, allowing him to send $100 enclosed. during a Valentine's Day to his father.

MacRae went on to appear in a number of classic television series, including Judd, for Defense, Gunsmoke, General Hospital and The Andy Griffith Show. In 1966, she began one of her best-known roles in Gomer Pyle, USMC, a spin-off of The Andy Griffith Show, as the girlfriend of the title character, Lou-Ann Poovie.

According to a 1968 Times article, MacRae was originally scheduled to play a deaf lounge singer for just one episode. But her Southern accent that she ironically tried to shed early in her career and her effortless chemistry with series lead Jim Nabors promoted her to a recurring role. She appeared in 15 episodes, the last of which was in 1969, the year Nabors left the series to pursue other projects.

She was my alter ego and she still lives in me, MacRae said. View of the city in 2021. I loved playing Lou-Ann Poovie.

After Gomer Pyle ended, MacRae worked primarily on soap operas, including Another World, Days of Our Lives, Guiding Light and Search for Tomorrow. But just when her career seemed to be slowing down, she was cast opposite Gene Hackman in Coppola's critically acclaimed neo-noir mystery The Conversation. The film is now recognized as one of Coppola and Hackman's masterpieces.

In 1989, MacRae left Hollywood and returned to New York, where she embarked on what she called her second career as a drug and alcohol counselor. Nearly a decade later, she returned to North Carolina with her husband, Charles Halsey.

She was inducted into the Fayetteville Performing Arts Hall of Fame in April 2023.

Elizabeth had the X factor which is an important part of being an artist,” said Mayon Weeks, who inducted MacRae into the Hall of Fame. View of the city. A warm and pleasant person to be around, and an engaging performer in film and on stage. A precious daughter of our Fayetteville community.

MacRae is survived by five stepchildren Terry Halsey, Peter Halsey, Hugh Halsey, Cate Halsey and Alex Halsey Topper as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A trove Items chronicling MacRae's acting career, which she donated in 1999 and 2002, are housed at the Louis Round Wilson Library at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

