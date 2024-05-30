JournalismJobs.com – Jobs – Entertainment Editor





date posted May 29, 2024 Industry Newspapers Speciality Unspecified Job Status Full time Description: The Albuquerque Journal, New Mexico's largest daily newspaper, is seeking an experienced Entertainment Editor who will oversee our team of writers and contributors covering all things film, food, arts and entertainment. The ideal candidate should have extensive newsroom experience, as well as a list of contributors, sources and other connections in the entertainment industry. Strong organizational skills are essential: This person will be responsible for publishing daily news articles, columns and other features while securing scoops and breaking news in a fast-paced environment. The Editor-in-Chief will expand the Journal's reach in entertainment coverage through quality reporting, commentary, interviews and profiles of influencers. The Entertainment Editor oversees a weekly entertainment magazine and a Sunday New Mexico lifestyle section, while delivering the latest entertainment news on our website each day. Responsibilities Manage in-house and freelance writers to publish timely content covering film, arts, music, food and more.

Work with the Editor-in-Chief to define the overall content and audience strategy for the coverage area.

Develop editorial coverage of powerful players impacting the evolving landscape of the media and entertainment industry.

Expand and engage our Expert Contributor model, recruiting thought leaders with deep content expertise.

Understanding what's next and, more importantly, what's most important to cover and why, in the entertainment space

Lead the team into legitimately unique angles that readers haven't seen before

Package stories for success with fantastic titles, illustrations, formatting, and more. Requirements 5+ years of experience as an editor in digital and/or traditional media

Knowledge or experience covering the media and entertainment industry is preferred.

A passion for cinema, art, gastronomy and the entertainment industry

A thorough understanding of SEO and audience engagement strategies

A network of industry contacts and sources for in-demand coverage

A list of potential writers and expert contributors

The ability to find unique angles on trending stories Copyrighted Job Advertisements from JournalismJobs.com 1998-2024

