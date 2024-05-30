Farah Khan Reveals Why Amitabh Bachchan Wasn't Part of Om Shanti Oms Song: Abhishek-Aishwarya Were Getting Married, Industry Wasn't Invited | Bollywood News





Every Bollywood lover surely knows the song “Deewangi Deewangi” from Shah Rukh Khan's hit film Om Shanti Om. The song remains a fan favorite due to the appearance of several Bollywood stars including Dharmendra, Salman Khan, Dino Morea, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta, Sanjay Dutt, Lara Dutta, Shilpa Shetty, Priyanka Chopra, Kajol , Juhi Chawla, Karisma Kapoor, Saif. Ali Khan, Rekha, Shabana Azmi and Tabu among others. A total of 31 stars appeared in guest appearances in the song. Although these stars were among the few to appear in the song, some were unable to participate in the filming. In an earlier interview, Farah Khan revealed why Amitabh Bachchan couldn't be a part of the song, even though she really wanted him to be a part of this ensemble. In a conversation shared on the official IFTDA YouTube channel, speaking to Pallavi Joshi, Farah Khan revealed that Big B didn't come to shoot the song because it was Abhishek Bachchan's wedding this week- there. She said, “Amitabh Bachchan didn't come for the shoot of the song Deewangi because Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were getting married in the same week.” She then joked: “Now the industry wasn't called (to the wedding), so they all came for the filming.” So it's good. She also explained why Dilip Kumar and Saira Bano could not participate in the shoot. “But the two people that Shah Rukh Khan said he would personally bring to the set, and I told him, I wanted them, were Dilip Kumar and Saira Bano. So every day I would ask Shah Rukh, ' When will Dilip Kumar come? she shared. She added, “A lot of actors couldn't make it, Hema ji was out of town and we only had six days, so everyone kindly adapted and came when it was time to shoot. A few people just crashed. ALSO READ | Pushpa 2 The Rules The Couple Song: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna groove on an upbeat track with director Sukumar A few others who did not appear in the song are Dev Anand, Aamir Khan and Fardeen Khan. In an interview with Film Companion, Farah Khan revealed that she asked Dev Anand to appear in the song, but he refused saying that he had always played the lead roles. Aamir Khan was also asked to appear in the song but he refused. In the same interview, the choreographer-director revealed that Shah Rukh Khan gave away gift bags worth Rs 1 lakh to all the actors who attended the shoot. The actresses were able to keep the costumes, designed by Manish Malhotra, that they wore for the shoot. Om Shanti Om was released theatrically in 2007, marking Deepika Padukone's Bollywood debut. The film also starred Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade and Kirron Kher in important roles. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

