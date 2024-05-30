Entertainment
Mamie Laverock, actress of “When the heart calls you”, on respiratory assistance after a fall from 5 floors
A 19-year-old actor from Hallmark Channel Series When the heart calls you is on life support after falling from a five-story balcony at a Vancouver, British Columbia, hospital where she was receiving treatment, the family said.
Mamie Laverock, the Canadian actress who played Rosaleen Sullivan in nine episodes of the western drama, suffered life-threatening injuries in the fall on Sunday.
Laverock's family said the actor had already suffered “several extensive surgeries.” His parents, Rob and Nicole Compton, are raising money on GoFundMe to support Laverock.
The parents said that on May 11, Nicole traveled to Winnipeg to help Laverock with a “medical emergency.”
“Nicole was able to arrive in time to save her life,” the family wrote.
They did not reveal the nature of Laverock's emergency. Before the balcony fall, Laverock was transferred to an unnamed Vancouver hospital where she was held in the intensive care unit, but was “showing signs of improvement.”
After two weeks in hospital, Laverock was reportedly escorted out of the secure medical unit and taken to a balcony, where she fell.
“We are all devastated, in shock, during this extremely difficult time,” the parents wrote.
As of this writing, the GoFundMe has almost reached its goal of $30,000.
Hallmark Media told Variety that they are “deeply saddened» to learn more about the condition of Laverock.
Latest news from Canada and around the world delivered to your email, as it happens.
“As a beloved member of our When the heart calls you community, we wish him and his family peace, comfort and many prayers during this difficult time,” the statement said.
When the heart calls youis an American television series set in rural Alberta in the 1910s. The story follows Elizabeth Thatcher, a privileged schoolteacher, as she navigates the dramas of the small mining town over the course of 11 seasons.
Several actors in the When the heart calls youThe ensemble cast sent their best wishes to Laverock and his family.
Erin Krakow, who plays Thatcher, called on others to also donate to Laverock's GoFundMe.
“I just made a donation. If you can afford it, I hope you will too,” she wrote.
In fashion now
-
Tessa Virtue is expecting her first child with Maple Leafs player Morgan Rielly
-
Millie Bobby Brown marries Jake Bongiovi in small family wedding
Johannah Newmarch, who plays Molly Sullivan in When the heart calls yousaid his “heart is broken” at the news.
“A devastating time for everyone who cares for Mamie. Please help if you can. They need all the support they can get to get through this,” she wrote.
Laverock's other acting credits includeIt means warAndThe hollow child.She last appeared on When the heart calls you in 2023, during the 10th season of the shows.
—
W Network (where you can watch “When Calls the Heart” in Canada) and Global News are both properties of Corus Entertainment.
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
|
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/10531336/when-calls-the-heart-mamie-laverock-on-life-support-5-storey-fall/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Mamie Laverock, actress of “When the heart calls you”, on respiratory assistance after a fall from 5 floors
- Table tennis: Daksh wins table tennis match | Kanpur News
- Men's lightweight white linen pants for summers
- Studies show people have no problem accepting an extra thumb
- Donald Trump reportedly considering advisory role for Elon Musk
- Farah Khan Reveals Why Amitabh Bachchan Wasn't Part of Om Shanti Oms Song: Abhishek-Aishwarya Were Getting Married, Industry Wasn't Invited | Bollywood News
- Samsung Provides Comprehensive Insights on AI TV at 2024 Latin America Tech Seminar – Samsung Global Newsroom
- JournalismJobs.com – Jobs – Entertainment Editor
- Women's hockey adds four to the 2024-25 recruiting class
- Rumer Willis wears a floral print maxi dress while carrying a healthy green drink in NYC…after telling the Today show that being a mother is “amazing”
- Google to invest $2 billion in Malaysia to build data center
- China's Xi Jinping to address Arab leaders seeking 'common voice' on Gaza