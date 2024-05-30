Mamie Laverock, actress of “When the heart calls you”, on respiratory assistance after a fall from 5 floors

A 19-year-old actor from Hallmark Channel Series When the heart calls you is on life support after falling from a five-story balcony at a Vancouver, British Columbia, hospital where she was receiving treatment, the family said.

Mamie Laverock, the Canadian actress who played Rosaleen Sullivan in nine episodes of the western drama, suffered life-threatening injuries in the fall on Sunday.

Laverock's family said the actor had already suffered “several extensive surgeries.” His parents, Rob and Nicole Compton, are raising money on GoFundMe to support Laverock.

The parents said that on May 11, Nicole traveled to Winnipeg to help Laverock with a “medical emergency.”

“Nicole was able to arrive in time to save her life,” the family wrote.

They did not reveal the nature of Laverock's emergency. Before the balcony fall, Laverock was transferred to an unnamed Vancouver hospital where she was held in the intensive care unit, but was “showing signs of improvement.”

After two weeks in hospital, Laverock was reportedly escorted out of the secure medical unit and taken to a balcony, where she fell.

“We are all devastated, in shock, during this extremely difficult time,” the parents wrote.

As of this writing, the GoFundMe has almost reached its goal of $30,000.

Hallmark Media told Variety that they are “deeply saddened» to learn more about the condition of Laverock.

“As a beloved member of our When the heart calls you community, we wish him and his family peace, comfort and many prayers during this difficult time,” the statement said.

When the heart calls youis an American television series set in rural Alberta in the 1910s. The story follows Elizabeth Thatcher, a privileged schoolteacher, as she navigates the dramas of the small mining town over the course of 11 seasons.

Several actors in the When the heart calls youThe ensemble cast sent their best wishes to Laverock and his family.

Erin Krakow, who plays Thatcher, called on others to also donate to Laverock's GoFundMe.

“I just made a donation. If you can afford it, I hope you will too,” she wrote.

Johannah Newmarch, who plays Molly Sullivan in When the heart calls yousaid his “heart is broken” at the news.

“A devastating time for everyone who cares for Mamie. Please help if you can. They need all the support they can get to get through this,” she wrote.

I love this family, my heart is broken. A devastating time for everyone who cares for Grandma. Please help if you can. They need all the support they can get to get through this. #hearts Fundraising by Rob and Nicole Compton: Help us support Mamie https://t.co/x0ouZ856cE – Johannah Newmarch (@JoNewmarch) May 28, 2024

Laverock's other acting credits includeIt means warAndThe hollow child.She last appeared on When the heart calls you in 2023, during the 10th season of the shows.





W Network (where you can watch “When Calls the Heart” in Canada) and Global News are both properties of Corus Entertainment.