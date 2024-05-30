Entertainment
Bass says she's determined to end homelessness in Hollywood
At the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce's annual Mayor's Luncheon May 28 at the Taglyan Cultural Complex, Mayor Karen Bass took the opportunity to tout her homelessness agenda. Hundreds of chamber members attended the event.
Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Steve Nissen and Variety Vice President of Feature Films and Event Programming Susanna Ault delivered the keynote address and introduced Bass. NBC4 News political reporter Conan Nolan moderated the discussion.
Bass focused on her plans to combat homelessness and called it the biggest issue affecting Hollywood, as well as the city as a whole. She announced that additional operations to find housing and remove encampments are planned for May 30 and 31, including a long-standing encampment on Sunset Boulevard, east of Highland Avenue. She said the city continues to ramp up its efforts to get people off the streets and into transitional and permanent housing, but that it poses a challenge. The upcoming budget includes $900 million to combat homelessness, including $185 million for the Inside Safe program, which the mayor used to remove encampments on Sixth Street, near Fairfax Avenue, and the San Vicente Boulevard, near Wilshire Boulevard.
What I didn't want to do was take office and say I'm going to spend the first four months finding out everything that's wrong, so we took action. And by the way, we were playing here in Hollywood this week, at some of the camps that are pretty notorious here. I apologize for the time this took and I'm happy to explain why. But we're making progress this week. Over the next few months, you'll see many of Hollywood's largest encampments disappear, Bass said.
Nolan pressed on why it has taken so long to address and remove the encampments in Hollywood, saying many people are frustrated by what they see as an inadequate response.
Hollywood is a very big priority for me. Hollywood is an iconic part of our city. What took time was securing the rooms, securing the motel rooms. And I'll tell you something that people will criticize, it's very expensive to move people into hotel rooms. However, leaving people on the streets costs more and has more impact. So until we find a more cost-effective way to get people off the streets, I'm going to continue using motels even though they're expensive. What we do, and the reason we were able to empty an entire encampment, is because we don't do isolated cases, we move everyone at the same time.
Bass said the approach works, as evidenced by places such as Sixth Street and San Vicente Boulevard, as well as at Poinsettia Park in the Melrose area, where encampments were cleared and have not returned. She said fences are being placed in some locations to keep people from returning, and in some cases private partners are adding barriers such as planters and landscaping, which the Los County Museum of Art Angeles realized on Sixth Street, near Fairfax Avenue. Bass said another element is asking staff to respond if new tents appear at old encampment sites. She encouraged people to call the city's 311 line to report any presence of tents so that outreach workers can be dispatched.
We treat that person individually, because if you ignore one tent, soon you'll have five, and soon you'll have 10, Bass said.
Nolan asked the mayor about the Grants Pass v. Johnson currently under review by the United States Supreme Court. A ruling from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals currently blocks cities from citing or removing homeless people unless there are enough beds available for them. Bass said she supports more clarity on what cities are allowed to do, but she refuses to criminalize homelessness.
Basically what it comes down to is that in one town in Oregon, they were giving tickets to homeless people, and if you got that many tickets, you might get arrested. This is how they solved the problem. I don't think it would be helpful at all, Bass said.
Nolan challenged Bass on the issue of criminalization, saying people are fed up with encampments, which are major sources of crime in neighborhoods.
I think there are [merit] saying: if what you're doing isn't working, then you need to find another way. In Europe, we do not tolerate drug use, it is illegal. If you use drugs in public, you will be arrested. And what you tolerate, you will get more of, Nolan said. So everyone says don't criminalize homelessness too late. There is already crime in the homeless camp, the number of arsons, the number of prostitutions, the drug dealing, the shooting of weapons. Is law enforcement part of the answer?
Absolutely, law enforcement is part of the answer, Bass replied. Let me give you an example of how law enforcement played a role in the problem. There was the rather infamous San Vicente encampment, it made national news. There was an active drug dealer in this encampment who was basically holding people hostage. So we resolved this issue through law enforcement. When there is crime in the encampments, then of course you involve law enforcement.
Nolan also emphasized what the city is doing to address mental health and substance abuse issues related to the homeless crisis. Bass said addressing these issues is part of the overall approach. People are offered resources before being placed and during their stay in housing.
Let me just say that mental health and substance abuse are both issues, and sometimes it's the chicken and the egg. Did you know that one of the fastest growing sectors of the unhoused population is people aged between 60 and 70? They don't lose their housing because of addiction and mental health, they lose their housing because they were service workers, people who worked here and didn't have a 401(k), didn't have no pension, she added. If the rent increases, they find themselves on the street. I believe in housing first, but housing and services first. The services, in my opinion, are sorely lacking. It's not enough to simply put someone in an apartment and think they'll get by without addressing what led them to lose their housing.
Bass also spoke about efforts to build more housing and asked for help from Hollywood's business community. She said private developers can build affordable housing more cheaply than government, which must follow a lot of checks and balances when using public funds, and said the city is streamlining processes to make it easier to private sector construction.
Anytime you have public funds, you increase costs because of all the red tape, Bass added. Now, whenever I see an area of bureaucracy, I go there and try to change it. I spent a lot of time in DC getting the HUD and asking the VA to make changes. They are slowly making changes. But again, it takes too long. We need to scale up.
Nissen said Bass had been responsive and he credited him with helping alleviate the problem.
The mayor's office and the mayor herself worked with us at the Hollywood Chamber. We have truly established a great partnership. She really cares about the issues and the people, whether it's businesses on one side, homeless encampments on the other, and obviously homelessness is a huge topic, Nissen said. There is no doubt that she has invested a lot of political capital in this effort, but the results have been uneven because it is not an easy problem to solve. The commitment is there. Well, just keep working with her and keep trying to resolve this issue in a compassionate and effective way.
|
Sources
2/ https://beverlypress.com/2024/05/bass-says-shes-committed-to-ending-homelessness-in-hollywood/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bass says she's determined to end homelessness in Hollywood
- Control the volume of multiple speakers on your Go…
- Mamie Laverock, actress of “When the heart calls you”, on respiratory assistance after a fall from 5 floors
- Table tennis: Daksh wins table tennis match | Kanpur News
- Men's lightweight white linen pants for summers
- Studies show people have no problem accepting an extra thumb
- Donald Trump reportedly considering advisory role for Elon Musk
- Farah Khan Reveals Why Amitabh Bachchan Wasn't Part of Om Shanti Oms Song: Abhishek-Aishwarya Were Getting Married, Industry Wasn't Invited | Bollywood News
- Samsung Provides Comprehensive Insights on AI TV at 2024 Latin America Tech Seminar – Samsung Global Newsroom
- JournalismJobs.com – Jobs – Entertainment Editor
- Women's hockey adds four to the 2024-25 recruiting class
- Rumer Willis wears a floral print maxi dress while carrying a healthy green drink in NYC…after telling the Today show that being a mother is “amazing”