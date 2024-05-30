Bass says she's determined to end homelessness in Hollywood

At the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce's annual Mayor's Luncheon May 28 at the Taglyan Cultural Complex, Mayor Karen Bass took the opportunity to tout her homelessness agenda. Hundreds of chamber members attended the event.

Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Steve Nissen and Variety Vice President of Feature Films and Event Programming Susanna Ault delivered the keynote address and introduced Bass. NBC4 News political reporter Conan Nolan moderated the discussion.

Bass focused on her plans to combat homelessness and called it the biggest issue affecting Hollywood, as well as the city as a whole. She announced that additional operations to find housing and remove encampments are planned for May 30 and 31, including a long-standing encampment on Sunset Boulevard, east of Highland Avenue. She said the city continues to ramp up its efforts to get people off the streets and into transitional and permanent housing, but that it poses a challenge. The upcoming budget includes $900 million to combat homelessness, including $185 million for the Inside Safe program, which the mayor used to remove encampments on Sixth Street, near Fairfax Avenue, and the San Vicente Boulevard, near Wilshire Boulevard.

What I didn't want to do was take office and say I'm going to spend the first four months finding out everything that's wrong, so we took action. And by the way, we were playing here in Hollywood this week, at some of the camps that are pretty notorious here. I apologize for the time this took and I'm happy to explain why. But we're making progress this week. Over the next few months, you'll see many of Hollywood's largest encampments disappear, Bass said.

Nolan pressed on why it has taken so long to address and remove the encampments in Hollywood, saying many people are frustrated by what they see as an inadequate response.

Hollywood is a very big priority for me. Hollywood is an iconic part of our city. What took time was securing the rooms, securing the motel rooms. And I'll tell you something that people will criticize, it's very expensive to move people into hotel rooms. However, leaving people on the streets costs more and has more impact. So until we find a more cost-effective way to get people off the streets, I'm going to continue using motels even though they're expensive. What we do, and the reason we were able to empty an entire encampment, is because we don't do isolated cases, we move everyone at the same time.

Bass said the approach works, as evidenced by places such as Sixth Street and San Vicente Boulevard, as well as at Poinsettia Park in the Melrose area, where encampments were cleared and have not returned. She said fences are being placed in some locations to keep people from returning, and in some cases private partners are adding barriers such as planters and landscaping, which the Los County Museum of Art Angeles realized on Sixth Street, near Fairfax Avenue. Bass said another element is asking staff to respond if new tents appear at old encampment sites. She encouraged people to call the city's 311 line to report any presence of tents so that outreach workers can be dispatched.

We treat that person individually, because if you ignore one tent, soon you'll have five, and soon you'll have 10, Bass said.

Nolan asked the mayor about the Grants Pass v. Johnson currently under review by the United States Supreme Court. A ruling from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals currently blocks cities from citing or removing homeless people unless there are enough beds available for them. Bass said she supports more clarity on what cities are allowed to do, but she refuses to criminalize homelessness.

Basically what it comes down to is that in one town in Oregon, they were giving tickets to homeless people, and if you got that many tickets, you might get arrested. This is how they solved the problem. I don't think it would be helpful at all, Bass said.

Nolan challenged Bass on the issue of criminalization, saying people are fed up with encampments, which are major sources of crime in neighborhoods.

I think there are [merit] saying: if what you're doing isn't working, then you need to find another way. In Europe, we do not tolerate drug use, it is illegal. If you use drugs in public, you will be arrested. And what you tolerate, you will get more of, Nolan said. So everyone says don't criminalize homelessness too late. There is already crime in the homeless camp, the number of arsons, the number of prostitutions, the drug dealing, the shooting of weapons. Is law enforcement part of the answer?

Absolutely, law enforcement is part of the answer, Bass replied. Let me give you an example of how law enforcement played a role in the problem. There was the rather infamous San Vicente encampment, it made national news. There was an active drug dealer in this encampment who was basically holding people hostage. So we resolved this issue through law enforcement. When there is crime in the encampments, then of course you involve law enforcement.

Nolan also emphasized what the city is doing to address mental health and substance abuse issues related to the homeless crisis. Bass said addressing these issues is part of the overall approach. People are offered resources before being placed and during their stay in housing.

Let me just say that mental health and substance abuse are both issues, and sometimes it's the chicken and the egg. Did you know that one of the fastest growing sectors of the unhoused population is people aged between 60 and 70? They don't lose their housing because of addiction and mental health, they lose their housing because they were service workers, people who worked here and didn't have a 401(k), didn't have no pension, she added. If the rent increases, they find themselves on the street. I believe in housing first, but housing and services first. The services, in my opinion, are sorely lacking. It's not enough to simply put someone in an apartment and think they'll get by without addressing what led them to lose their housing.

Bass also spoke about efforts to build more housing and asked for help from Hollywood's business community. She said private developers can build affordable housing more cheaply than government, which must follow a lot of checks and balances when using public funds, and said the city is streamlining processes to make it easier to private sector construction.

Anytime you have public funds, you increase costs because of all the red tape, Bass added. Now, whenever I see an area of ​​bureaucracy, I go there and try to change it. I spent a lot of time in DC getting the HUD and asking the VA to make changes. They are slowly making changes. But again, it takes too long. We need to scale up.

Nissen said Bass had been responsive and he credited him with helping alleviate the problem.

The mayor's office and the mayor herself worked with us at the Hollywood Chamber. We have truly established a great partnership. She really cares about the issues and the people, whether it's businesses on one side, homeless encampments on the other, and obviously homelessness is a huge topic, Nissen said. There is no doubt that she has invested a lot of political capital in this effort, but the results have been uneven because it is not an easy problem to solve. The commitment is there. Well, just keep working with her and keep trying to resolve this issue in a compassionate and effective way.