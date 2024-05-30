The Eid season ended as a major disappointment for Hindi cinema with two big names, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan, failing to leave a mark at the box office. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was a colossal failure due to disappointing content and a huge budget. Maidaan received excellent reviews, but unfortunately the film was not commercially successful. While the exhibition sector has suffered immensely from these two big problems, Rajkummar Rao's latest outing Srikanth has heaved a sigh of relief for the industry.

The film is the biopic of a businessman named Srikanth Bolla, who hails from Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Srikanth is doing well at the box office and so far the film has made almost 40 crores nett in India which is a good total for a low budget film. Urban centers contribute to the cinema business and the box office performance is a welcome sign for the industry in this dry phase.

Trade experts believe that Srikanth also has an outside chance of crossing the 50 crore mark. Jyothika, Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar played vital roles. Famous writer Tushar Hiranandani has directed this biographical drama. Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani produced Srikanth.

