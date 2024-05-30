General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor fatally shot in Los Angeles





Beloved actor Johnny Wactor is remembered as a hero after being shot while protecting a friend while thieves tried to steal the catalytic converter from his car. Wactor was best known for his role as Brando Corbin on the soap opera “General Hospital.” Early Saturday morning, the 37-year-old man was fatally shot after police say he discovered his Toyota Prius placed on a car jack and confronted the men surrounding his vehicle. Tessa Farrell, Wactor's devastated former fiancée, tells Inside Edition she wears his engagement ring in memory of her former love. “That’s something you never want to hear,” Farrell says. ” It's horrible. This is a huge loss for humanity. It's so sad, just for something as trivial as a car part. Authorities say Wactor was leaving his job as a bartender downtown Angels and was coming out of a colleague's house when he saw the group of men. Police said he thought his car was being towed when he called them. Wactor's close friend and film producer Micah Parker explained what happened to Inside Edition. “He said, 'What, am I being towed?' » and one of the guys stood up and saw they were wearing masks and recognized something was wrong. So from what I understand, he protected his friend and the guy opened fire and shot Johnny,” Parker said. Catalytic converters are prime targets for thieves. Thieves often jack up cars and slide underneath them with chainsaws to steal the car's part, which contains precious metals. Catalytic converters reduce the amount of pollution cars emit. Theft of automobile parts has increased due to the dramatic increase in the value of certain materials used in their manufacture. “These criminals are not being held accountable and now the situation is escalating into gun violence and death,” Farrell says. Police said they are collecting surveillance video from the scene to further investigate this tragic incident. Related Stories

