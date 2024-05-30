Did Sonal Chauhan defend Heeramandi actor Sharmin Segal amid heavy trolling? says she was 'turned into a villain' | Web series





Sharim Segal's performance in his uncle, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, was widely criticized. The actor also faced backlash on social media for his recent comments on co-actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Sanjeeda Sheikh during interviews with Heeramandi. Now, it seems that actor Sonal Chauhan is supporting Sharmin. Read also : Reddit calls Sharmin Segal's comments on Aditi Rao Hydari's punctuality vile Sonal Chauhan supported Heeramandi actor Sharmin Segal in a cryptic post. “She’s not the bad guy, it’s you.” The actor's recent Instagram stories were shared on Reddit, in which she called out trolls attacking Sharmin and making her out to be a 'villain' after her recent interviews. Sonal wrote without naming anyone, “It's so sad how social media/some Instagram pages make a person a bad guy just because trolling them at this point will get them some more traction and engagement. “ Unlock exclusive access to the latest Indian general election news, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! She added: “It is quite obvious that the videos are being manipulated to make this particular actor look bad or that statements from the entire interview are being put here simply because making them look bad is a ” trending” right now. Remember that. you started this trend and you're adding to it. You're adding to the narrative. The on-screen performance doesn't define her entire character or personality. She's not the one bad girl is you The actor added the hashtags “shame on you”, “draw the line” and “be human” to her post. Reactions to Sonal's remark One Reddit user said: “The funny thing is that Sharmin's videos aren't manipulated to make her look bad at all; I trust that I have seen most of the clips posted here that go viral and the interviews they are taken from. 98% of the time, there is not a single cut or distortion of the question asked. That's legitimately what Sharmin said. She's an obnoxious brat who has no social conscience and is a bully, but people online are bullies for recognizing that she's a bully? Another wrote: I'm sorry, I can't decide what Sharmin's worst acting or personality is. Bootlicking must be stopped. What did Sharmin say? In one of Sharmin's recent interviews, she called her Heeramandi co-star Aditi Rao Hydari a 'schoolgirl'. Sharmin said: Aditi is a good school girl, please understand that. The teacher will say that you need to submit your homework at that time and Aditi will do just that and not a word more than the word limit. That's Aditi for you. So, according to her, everyone is late and she is on time.” Many on social media also thought that Sharmin was indirectly attacking Sanjeeda Shaikh for being a foreigner in a recent interview. In a interview with Showsha, Sharmin denied her co-star's statement that Sanjay Leela Bhansali was a perfectionist. She interrupted Sanjeeda and said, “I think perfectionist is a very basic word to describe Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It's the kind of word that a stranger who's never worked with him, who's never been on his set, and who's seen the kind of director he is, will use. He is much more than that

