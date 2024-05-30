Entertainment
Hollywood actor Nick Pasqual arrested after trying to flee US for allegedly stabbing ex-girlfriend Allie Shehorn
The crazed boyfriend and actor accused of stabbing his award-winning Hollywood makeup artist ex-girlfriend more than 20 times has been arrested in Texas while trying to flee the United States to Mexico.
Nick Pasqual, 34, allegedly broke into Allie Shehorn's home in Sunland, California around 4:30 a.m. on May 23 and stabbed her multiple times.
Shehorn suffered multiple cuts to her neck as well as cuts to her arms and abdomen.
The special effects artist and producer, known for her work on “Rebel Moon” and Mean Girls, was found later that day by her surrogate mother in a bloody and not very pretty scene.
It's not the kind of thing that should happen to anyone, Christine White, the 35-year-old surrogate, ” told KTLA at the time. You don't think it will ever happen to you.
I found it and had to go to the room where it happened, she said. It wasn't a pretty sight.
Pasqual was charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of first-degree residential burglary in the presence of a person and one count of injury to a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend or parent of a child.
He is also accused of “inflicting serious bodily injury on the victim in circumstances involving domestic violence.”
Pasqual will be extradited to Los Angeles County where he will face charges.
If convicted, Pasqual faces the maximum sentence of life in prison.
Shehorn had filed a restraining order against her ex, days before the attack, accusing him of assaulting her on at least four separate occasions, according to the restraining order seen by the daily mail.
The restraining order alleges Pasqual attacked her multiple times, using a belt, breaking down doors, leaving her with a concussion, raping her and choking her.
Pasqual, an actor who had minor roles in several projects including “Rebel Moon” and “How I Met Your Mother,” fled the scene after the attack.
Shehorn was rushed to the hospital where she was placed in intensive care in critical condition and underwent several surgeries.
A $1,075,000 arrest warrant has been issued for Pasqual.
Authorities captured Pasqual at the U.S.-Mexico border checkpoint at Sierra Blanca, the California District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.
My thoughts and sincere sympathies go out to the victim of this horrific incident, said Los Angeles County District Attorney Gascn. Our office, including our Office of Victim Services, is providing support and resources as she embarks on the long and difficult journey of healing from the physical and emotional trauma inflicted on her.
“This heinous incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of domestic violence,” Gascon added. “We will ensure that the person responsible for this egregious act is held accountable for their actions. »
Shehorn has taken “positive steps toward her recovery,” makeup artist Jed Dornoff said. wrote on GoFundMe he prepared it with a photo of Shehorn standing with the help of hospital staff and a walker.
“It’s still a very long road but she faces it with courage and determination,” Dornoff added.
Shehorn was taken out of the intensive care unit Tuesday.
The 35-year-old has worked on many popular films, including the Rebel Moon films, the musical remake of Mean Girls and Babylon.
She has also won several awards for her makeup and special effects work, including on horror films, according to its IMDB page.
The fundraising page, created to help cover medical and rehabilitation costs, had raised more than $90,000 of the $100,000 goal as of early Thursday morning.
|
Sources
2/ https://nypost.com/2024/05/30/us-news/hollywood-actor-nick-pasqual-arrested-after-trying-to-flee-us-for-allegedly-stabbing-ex-girlfriend-allie-shehorn/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hollywood actor Nick Pasqual arrested after trying to flee US for allegedly stabbing ex-girlfriend Allie Shehorn
- Local vintage fashion retailer and cafe to host vintage market downtown | News
- Techstars' new CEO will be based in Boulder, Colorado
- Little League International names new President/CEO, effective 2025 | News, Sports, Jobs
- Jury closes first day of deliberations in Trump Hush-Money trial
- Warnings about deadly new chemical in street drug supplyExBulletin
- This year, Actors Showcase will highlight the talents of 19 senior theater students
- MSU tennis player Ozan Baris remains determined after the historic season ends
- Did Sonal Chauhan defend Heeramandi actor Sharmin Segal amid heavy trolling? says she was 'turned into a villain' | Web series
- Dow loses 411 points as bond yields climb
- Can you SKAN right away? Google is targeting agencies
- Every incoming Georgia Bulldogs football transfer