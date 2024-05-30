Hollywood actor Nick Pasqual arrested after trying to flee US for allegedly stabbing ex-girlfriend Allie Shehorn

The crazed boyfriend and actor accused of stabbing his award-winning Hollywood makeup artist ex-girlfriend more than 20 times has been arrested in Texas while trying to flee the United States to Mexico.

Nick Pasqual, 34, allegedly broke into Allie Shehorn's home in Sunland, California around 4:30 a.m. on May 23 and stabbed her multiple times.

Shehorn suffered multiple cuts to her neck as well as cuts to her arms and abdomen.

The special effects artist and producer, known for her work on “Rebel Moon” and Mean Girls, was found later that day by her surrogate mother in a bloody and not very pretty scene.

It's not the kind of thing that should happen to anyone, Christine White, the 35-year-old surrogate, ” told KTLA at the time. You don't think it will ever happen to you.

I found it and had to go to the room where it happened, she said. It wasn't a pretty sight.

Pasqual was charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of first-degree residential burglary in the presence of a person and one count of injury to a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend or parent of a child.

He is also accused of “inflicting serious bodily injury on the victim in circumstances involving domestic violence.”

Pasqual will be extradited to Los Angeles County where he will face charges.

If convicted, Pasqual faces the maximum sentence of life in prison.

Shehorn had filed a restraining order against her ex, days before the attack, accusing him of assaulting her on at least four separate occasions, according to the restraining order seen by the daily mail.

The restraining order alleges Pasqual attacked her multiple times, using a belt, breaking down doors, leaving her with a concussion, raping her and choking her.

Pasqual, an actor who had minor roles in several projects including “Rebel Moon” and “How I Met Your Mother,” fled the scene after the attack.

Shehorn was rushed to the hospital where she was placed in intensive care in critical condition and underwent several surgeries.

Shehorn was stabbed multiple times with a knife, leaving her with multiple slashes to her neck, as well as cuts to her arms and abdomen.

Shehorn, a makeup artist and special effects producer, is known for her work on “Rebel Moon” and Mean Girls. Facebook / Allie Shehorn

A $1,075,000 arrest warrant has been issued for Pasqual.

Authorities captured Pasqual at the U.S.-Mexico border checkpoint at Sierra Blanca, the California District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

My thoughts and sincere sympathies go out to the victim of this horrific incident, said Los Angeles County District Attorney Gascn. Our office, including our Office of Victim Services, is providing support and resources as she embarks on the long and difficult journey of healing from the physical and emotional trauma inflicted on her.

“This heinous incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of domestic violence,” Gascon added. “We will ensure that the person responsible for this egregious act is held accountable for their actions. »

Shehorn was seen moving around the hospital with the help of hospital staff and a walker. GoFundMe

Shehorn had filed a restraining order against her ex, days before the attack, accusing him of assaulting her on at least four occasions. Facebook / Allie Shehorn

Shehorn has taken “positive steps toward her recovery,” makeup artist Jed Dornoff said. wrote on GoFundMe he prepared it with a photo of Shehorn standing with the help of hospital staff and a walker.

“It’s still a very long road but she faces it with courage and determination,” Dornoff added.

Shehorn was taken out of the intensive care unit Tuesday.

After being hospitalized in critical condition, Shehorn was removed from the intensive care unit on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old has worked on many popular films, including the Rebel Moon films, the musical remake of Mean Girls and Babylon.

She has also won several awards for her makeup and special effects work, including on horror films, according to its IMDB page.

The fundraising page, created to help cover medical and rehabilitation costs, had raised more than $90,000 of the $100,000 goal as of early Thursday morning.