The show goes on: Hostfest takes place under the direction of the board of directors | News, Sports, Jobs

Norsk Hostfest will take place as planned in September but under the direction of its board of directors.

Norsk Hostfest Board Chairman John Mackner said it was a mutual decision of the board and EPIC Events to end the management role provided by EPIC over the two years previous ones.

“We agreed that it was mutually beneficial for both parties to part ways, and we believe we are on the right path,” he said. “We view this as an opportunity to move forward and move forward for Hostfest, and we are excited about what this opportunity means for Minot. Our Hostfest Board of Directors will be more active than ever this year as we work to plan, promote and manage the festival. We are confident that through this process the board will become better and more engaged, and that we will find the best possible recruiting solutions for this year's event.

He said employment has been offered to all EPIC Event staff members who live in Minot and want to continue under new management.

EPIC Companies, which has offices in West Fargo and Minot, has faced undisclosed financial issues that have impacted many of its businesses, from construction to management. The extent of that impact is not fully known, but Mackner said no changes are planned to the entertainment and shows already announced for this fall's Hostfest due to the change in leadership.

He added that volunteers are essential to the continuation of the festival.

“We have more than 8,000 hours to fill” he said. “More than 600 volunteers. »

Mackner said the board is asking people to support Hostfest by filling these volunteer positions. People can register on the Hostfest website.

“This is the best step to integrate our system and then we can find vacancies closer to the festival,” he said. “The “volunteers” are what keep Hostfest alive. This is the heart and soul of Hostfest.

Mackner declined to discuss Norsk Hostfest's financial situation.

“We are a private organization” he said. “What I can tell you, as a board member, we've worked to find a clear path forward, and it's something we take seriously and that's why we're proceeding as planned. “

Norsk Hostfest still owes the North Dakota State Fair $180,000 for use of its facilities last year, according to the fair. Mackner said any reconciliation between Hostfest and the fair remains between the two entities.

“We have had numerous conversations with Hostfest, and I know they are working to get this invoice paid and current,” said fair director Craig Rudland. He also confirmed that Hostfest will continue to be scheduled at the State Fair Center this year.

Hostfest is scheduled for September 25-28.

Purchasing tickets is another way the community can help support Hostfest, as ticket sales and corporate sponsorships provide financial support for the festival, Mackner said.

“The last thing I would say – just trust the management, trust the future of Hostfest. We have a board that is very committed to making this work. We're here for Minot. We are here for the festival,” he said. “We want to keep this going.”

Norsk Hostfest, a non-profit organization, is the largest Scandinavian festival in North America, reporting approximately 25,000 visitors over the event's four days. In addition to authentic Scandinavian cuisine and culture, the event features artists such as this year's headliners, including comedian Jay Leno, country singer Trace Adkins and multi-genre musician Ryan Bingham.