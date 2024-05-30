Welcome us to your wedding

Make your wedding truly special with Britain's first and best Indian style marching band.
The biggest and best Baja group! Seven to ten fantastic musicians playing Bollywood songs on sax, trumpets, trombones, snares and bass drums, and featuring the UK's best dhol drummers.
Bollywood Brass Band brings 20 years of experience to weddings and has performed in hundreds of concerts in the UK and abroad: Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Rajasthan, South Africa, Thailand and Muscat.
From the Baraat to the entrance, the bands' striking costumes and dynamic presentation will give a memorable performance and make your wedding unique.
Watch us perform at a wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan below:
Book now for:
- Accompany the groom during the baraat
- Entrance to reception
- Music for dancing at the reception
- Drum for boliyaan
The repertoire includes hits, classics and much-loved songs:
- Recent hits: Badtameez Dil, Sheila Ki Jawani
- Classics: Teri Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Mehndi Laga Ke Kahna, Chura Liya, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast
- Wedding Songs: Aaj Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai
- Bhangra: Gurh Nalon Ishk Mitha, Apna Punjab
- Qawwali Songs: Dam Mast Qalandar
- English repertoire: Latin tunes, ska, funk and other styles.
For an even more special experience, inquire about booking Bhangra or Bollywood dancers.
Please click on Wedding Bookings below to open a form where you can give us some basic details about your event that you would like us to perform for, but we are not.
It doesn't matter if the times are approximate at this point. We will then respond to you with a quote.
Click to make a wedding reservation
For weddings in India, please contact our agent:
Jigar Shah at Sound Spirit
+91 98207 46266 / [email protected] /www.soundspirit.in