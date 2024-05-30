Cinespia Announces Summer Movie and Fireworks Lineup at Hollywood Forever Cemetery – Daily News





Popular Los Angeles cinema experience Cinespia (presented by Amazon MGM Studios) has revealed its film lineup for July. Three consecutive nights of fireworks will light up the sky above Hollywood Forever Cemetery to celebrate the July 4th holiday weekend. “As we prepare for another exciting month of cinematic magic under the stars, we are thrilled to bring back the beloved tradition of celebrating Independence Day with a bang, literally,” said Cinespia founder John Wyatt, in a press release. “This July, Cinespia is proud to present an electrifying lineup that promises something for everyone, from timeless classics like “Rocky” to beloved favorites like “Charlie’s Angels” and “Shrek 2.” In addition to the special July dates, Cinespia will run throughout the month of June with the following films: “Legally Blonde” on June 1, “Dazed and Confused” on June 8, “Across The Universe” on June 15, a special Pride LA screening of “DEBS” on June 22 and “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane” on June 29. Movie fans can also expect a full grill serving hot dogs, burgers, vegetarian options and other pop-up concession stands. There will also be a bar with selected beer and wine available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets, pillows, low-backed chairs, food and beverages, including wine and beer. What started as a screening of “Strangers on a Train” in front of a few hundred people has become a staple for Angelenos, with the annual series welcoming hundreds of thousands of moviegoers to the Fairbanks Lawn. With more than 30 events per year since its founding in 2001, the Los Angeles-based organization is also known for occasionally inviting movie stars and directors, including Demi Moore, Drew Barrymore, Paul Reubens and Elizabeth Berkley, who have surprised guests with mini panels. , although these appearances are not announced in advance. Each screening will feature pre- and post-show DJ sets and themed photo booths with backdrops and props tailored to each film. General admission tickets start at $22; on-site parking at Hollywood Forever starts at $30; off-site parking at Lemon Grove starts at $24; and off-site parking at the Hollywood Production Center starts at $20 at cinespia.org. Here's a complete list of Cinespia's upcoming outdoor films. 4th July: “Rocky” + fireworks July the 5th: “Charlie’s Angels (2000)” + fireworks July 6: “Shrek 2” + fireworks July 13: “Care” July 20: “Empire Records” July 27: “The Bamba”

