Metro Launches Tap-to-Exit Pilot Program at North Hollywood Station – Press Telegram





NORTH HOLLYWOOD — In an effort to strengthen safety on rail linesMetro has officially launched a pilot program in North Hollywood that requires rail passengers to present their fare cards to exit the Metro station. The move aims to further ensure that train passengers have paid the ticket price to board the line. Sheriff Robert Luna said in recent comments that the vast majority of people arrested or detained in connection with wrongdoing in the transit system did not pay the appropriate fare to board. Related: The Los Angeles metro strengthens its police patrols and “toughens” the police stations to put an end to the increase in violence Passengers must use a TAP card to pay the fare before boarding a bus or train. Under the pilot program that began Tuesday, passengers exiting the B (Red) Line subway at the North Hollywood station must again present their fare card to exit the station. Metro officials described it as an effort to increase compliance with fare requirements, noting that people who don't pay the fare are subject to a citation or removal from the system. Similar tap-out programs are already in place on other systems, including Bay Area Rapid Transit, Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority and Metropolitan Atlanta Regional Transit Authority, according to Metro. By tapping the TAP card upon exiting the station, you will confirm that the valid fare has been paid for the journey. People who didn't pay for the fare when they boarded the train will be charged when they leave, but those people could still be cited or kicked off the transit system for non-payment up front. “We have also increased the visible presence of our teams at North Hollywood Station,” according to Metro. “These include our Blue Shirts, who provide assistance with our ATMs, our Metro Ambassadors, who help riders navigate the system, connect you to resources and report issues they see, as well as our law enforcement partners and transit security officers. who apply the code of conduct. “…We listen to your feedback and this is one of many steps we are taking to improve the security and cleanliness of your system.” Safety on public transport has been a major topic in recent weeks, with a series of attacks on bus drivers and violence involving passengers, including Monday's incident in which a woman allegedly attacked and robbed a metro bus driver on Spring Street, just south of Temple Street, the stabbing of a man on a Metro bus in the Lynwood area, the recent death shot of a bus passenger in Commerce and stabbing a woman's death on a B line train between the North Hollywood and Studio City stations. Metro's board of directors approved two motions last week aimed at strengthening the security of the transit system in response to a series of recent attacks involving drivers and passengers. Motions approved by Metro's board include a call for the immediate deployment of more law enforcement to the transit system and stations, as well as exploring possible technological improvements that can be brought to buses, trains and stations. The board previously voted to expedite the acquisition and installation of driver protection barriers on approximately 2,000 buses.

