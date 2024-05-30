Naomi Watts Recalls Mortifying Audition With Famous Actor





Not even Naomi Watts is immune to embarrassing moments, and the actress revealed a big one in The Hollywood ReporterIt isDrama Actresses Roundtablepublished Wednesday May 29. Watts, 55, appeared on the panel alongside Anna Sawai, Jennifer Aniston, Nicole Kidman, Jodie Foster, Brie Larson And Sofia Vergara. The moderator raised the issue of directors in the past asking actors who were auditioning to kiss “to test the chemistry.” That's when Watts revealed she and an unnamed actor shared a “mortifying” moment. “I was auditioning and I didn't get the job, so I clearly couldn't do my makeup well,” she began. “It was with a very famous actor. It was mortifying because we didn't hear a “cut”, and it continued. Then they were like, “OK, OK.” And we were both like, “Oh, sorry, we didn't hear…” I felt a little shaken. Related: Celebrities Recall Their Worst Audition Stories

It's impossible for actors not to have a “worst audition” after years of trying out for roles – but some stand out more than others. Matt LeBlanc's worst audition landed him the role of Joey Tribbiani on Friends, one of his most famous characters to date. “I remember that I entered […] As awkward as the timing was, the panel agreed that it wasn't necessary in the first place. “There can’t be chemistry, and on screen it’s done,” Kidman, 56, said. “There's a way to film things. I think relying on chemistry alone is lazy. There's writing. There's interaction. You can literally be guided by it. Aniston, 55, added that just being in the audition room puts actors in that situation at a disadvantage. “Maybe you would have chemistry with this person if you were in a different environment and not like, 'Create chemistry.' Ready? Go for it !' “, did she say. “And I'm a bad listener, always have been. I waitressed for hours before I finally got something, which was a commercial for Bob's Big Boy. So if you're a nervous listener at first and then you say, “Now let you kiss a complete stranger,” that's very uncomfortable. Watts said she was also a poor auditioner, revealing even more awkward feelings she experienced while trying out for a role. THANKS! You have successfully registered. “I could feel the energy in the room where people were saying, 'Hurry up.' I'd even say, “Yeah, don't worry, I'll be out of your way in a second.” You don’t even have to look me in the eye and shake my hand,” she admitted. The key for Watts was meeting the filmmaker David Lynchwho took the time to get to know her instead of just asking her to read lines – or make out with a stranger. “He just sat and talked to me [for Mulholland Drive],” she said. “He said, 'Tell me about yourself.' And I fell into it, this conversation. I was like, “Wait, really? You want to know things about me and how I was raised and all that? the job. I didn't even have to audition.

