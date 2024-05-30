Actor who allegedly stabbed makeup artist charged with attempted murder





The actor who allegedly repeatedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend, Hollywood makeup artist Allie Shehorn, was arrested and charged on Wednesday, May 29. Actor Nick Pasqual has been charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of first-degree residential burglary in the presence of a person and one count of injury to a spouse, common-law partner, a fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend or parent of a child, depending on a Press release from the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office. If convicted of the charges, he could be sentenced to life in prison. Shehorn, whose credits include mean girls, Rebel Moon And Babylon, had recently filed a restraining order against Pasqual, according to the press release. His credits include Rebel moon, poor Paul And National Day Riff. Nick Pasqual at the AFI premiere of “The Road” in Los Angeles.

Pasqual allegedly stabbed Shehorn multiple times at 4:30 a.m. on May 23 at his Los Angeles home. He broke into her home and inflicted serious bodily injury on the victim in circumstances involving domestic violence and personally used a knife during the commission of the crime, according to the release. He then allegedly fled the scene and was arrested at a U.S.-Mexico border checkpoint in Sierra Blanca, Texas. The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office said Pasqual will be transported to Los Angeles County, where he will face charges for the crime. The Los Angeles Police Department is still investigating the case. Allie Shehorn.

My thoughts and sincere sympathies go out to the victim of this horrific incident, District Attorney George Gascón said in the press release. Our office, including our Office of Victim Services, is providing support and resources as she embarks on the long and difficult journey of healing from the physical and emotional trauma inflicted on her. He continued: This heinous incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of domestic violence. We will ensure that the person responsible for this egregious act is held accountable for their actions. Allie Shehorn.

Before Pasqual's arrest on May 29, it was reported that she had undergone several surgeries for her injuries, according to a report. GoFundMe page created by his friends Emily MacDonald and Jed Dornoff. She was in intensive care for several days, but on Tuesday, May 28, she was released and taken to another part of the hospital. On Wednesday, Dornoff shared an image of Shehorn walking around the hospital with a walker. Allie Shehorn is taking positive steps toward her recovery. . The road is still very long but she faces it with courage and determination. Love, Jed, he wrote in the update. Dornoff previously shared that Shehorn and Pasqual met on the set of Rebel Moonreports the Los Angeles Times. Want to stay up to date with the latest crime coverage? Register for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, coverage of ongoing trials and details of intriguing unsolved cases. If you are a victim of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or go to thehotline.org. All calls are free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

