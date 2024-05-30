What we lose when a talented actor joins the Marvel Universe

Remember when Martin Scorcese angry a whole bunch of people with his diatribe against Marvel? He criticized the films for being “theme parks” instead of cinema – with less depth and vision than many arthouse, independent or foreign films – but he also lamented the way they push other projects outside theaters and devour the industry's limited funds. “In many places across this country…franchise films are now your first choice if you want to see something on the big screen,” Scorcese said.

Marvel's omnipresence is astounding. With 33 films (and counting), the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has won more more than 29 billion dollars , making it the greatest film franchise of all time. But there's one element of Marvel's dominance that's less frequently discussed: what it means for actors who are offered coveted comic book character roles. Are there any downsides to associating with the superhero juggernaut, either for the artists or their fans?

The pros and cons

There are obvious reasons why actors join the MCU. First: they make banking. Robert Downey Jr. holds the record, win $75 million as Iron Man in 2019's “Avengers: Endgame.” Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo also pulled off a killer performance. It's easy to assume that all actors make money, regardless of their role, but that's not the case. In 2022, Euphoria lead Sydney Sweeney admitted she couldn't afford to take a six-month break from acting. “They don’t pay actors like they used to,” Sweeney said, due to the lack of residuals from streaming. Experts agree This is an industry-wide problem.

While some Marvel stars are already stars, others have seen their careers skyrocket or come to life again thanks to superhero franchises. But there are also consequences. Actors on Marvel projects are less available to shoot independent or artistic films that may be more challenging, rewarding, or diverse. A lead role in a Marvel film keeps an actor busy for three to five months between preparation, filming, and post-work; that doesn't take into account the possible press tour, as well as subsequent sequels that can eat up career years. It's probably difficult to return to a smaller salary after tasting Marvel money, although some actors can find a balance between making blockbusters that pay the bills and indie films that earn them acclaim or creative fulfillment – the old “for them”. , one for me” philosophy.

Who is inside and outside

A New Yorker full of wisdom Natasha Lyonne is the latest star to join the MCU in the upcoming “Fantastic Four.” Beloved by critics in hits like “Russian Doll” and “Orange is the New Black,” the raspy-voiced Lyonne isn't your typical leading actress — so she's often chosen more offbeat roles. Soon, she will be thrust into the spotlight of a wider audience.

Not all actors are ready to comply. Indie star Kristen Stewart has a few Hollywood mainstays under her belt (namely “Twilight”), but she's remained committed to independent films. “I'll probably never do a Marvel movie… it sounds like a fucking nightmare, actually,” Stewart told Variety alleging that joining the MCU would be an “algorithmic, weird experience where you can’t feel personal about it at all.” Joaquin Phoenix also refused “Doctor Strange” and Leonardo DiCaprio recommended Timothée Chalamet to follow his example and not take superhero photos.

“Reciting an exposition rather than actually performing”

“It can be discouraging to see so much acting talent sucked into the quantum realm of the MCU,” Michael Schulman said for The New Yorker . “Entire generations now know Anthony Hopkins not as Hannibal Lecter but as the father of Thor.” (notably Hopkins did not appreciate his MCU cameo.) Illustrious actors like Robert Redford and Angela Bassett can disappear into films whose “plots boil down to 'Keep the shiny things away from the bad guys,'” where the “stakes are nothing less than the fate of the world, which comes to feel like there's nothing at stake at all,” Schulman added. In Marvel projects, greats like Olivia Colman and Bill Murray have been “tasked with reciting talk rather than actually acting,” Eliana Dockterman said for Time .