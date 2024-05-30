A space for art, coffee and conversation | Culture & Leisure





The Aspen Art Museum opens today with a new exhibit and rooftop café. The new cafe is called Swedish Hill Aspen and is operated by MML Hospitality, well established in Aspen as the owner-operator of Clarks Oyster Bar, Los Montanas and Louis Swiss Bakery restaurants at the Aspen Airport Business Center . MML purchased Aspen Mountain Chalet in 2021 and recently began an extensive renovation of the iconic European-style chalet that has been in operation in Aspen since 1956. Swedish Hill Aspen is the 23rd restaurant/cafe opened by MML Hospitality. They operate in Texas, Colorado and Louisiana and will soon open a restaurant in California. Swedish Hill owes its name and model to the Swedish Hill Bakery, Cafe & Deli in Austin, Texas, located on the capital's famous 6th Street. Swedish Hill is one of our flagship brands in Austin, said Larry McGuire, co-founder and operating partner of MML Hospitality. We have always loved the space here. We were enjoying the patio. There is a large kitchen. Take advantage of the farmers' market to offer the freshest fruits and vegetables in summer. In addition to breakfast and lunch, there will be an après-ski and après-hike menu daily at 3 p.m. with access to an expanded cocktail, wine and beer menu. Swedish Hill Aspen's breakfast menu features homemade pastries and breads including croissants, kouign amann, Nutella morning roll, seasonal muffins, bagels, breakfast tacos , breakfast sandwiches, avocado toast, bagels and lox. Lunch offerings include signature deli sandwiches like mortadella and burrata, crunchy pesto chicken and create your own options. Salad options include seasonal vegetables and salads, crunchy kale salad, Swedish Caesar salad, Vietnamese noodle salad, goat cheese ravioli and Ajax rice bowl. There will also be several pasta options. “We are thrilled to welcome Swedish Hill Cafe and the MML team to the rooftop of the Aspen Art Museum, a beloved gathering place in our community,” said Nicola Lees, Director of the Aspen Art Museum. Visitors can now also enjoy their exceptional menu. unrivaled rooftop views alongside museum programming. Starting today, the museum presents the new exhibition In the House of the Trembling Eye, which features 103 works by more than 50 artists. The show is directed by London-based artist Allison Katz. Several pieces by Katz are featured in the exhibition. We are proud to open In the House of the Trembling Eye, an unforgettable exhibition curated by the brilliant artist Allison Katz, said Daniel Merritt, the museum's curatorial director. The exhibition travels throughout the museum and includes rarely seen fragments of Pompeian wall paintings on loan from the Pompeii Archaeological Park. This vast world evoked by Katz rewards repeated visits. So we look forward to welcoming locals and visitors to our galleries throughout the summer. Katz's work has been exhibited around the world. She recently participated in a group exhibition at the Tate Museum in London entitled Capturing the Eye. In 2022, one of his installations was presented at the 59th Venice Biennale at the Central Pavilion and Arsenale in Venice, Italy. According to Katz's website, his work studies how aesthetic practices link and absorb autobiography, commodity culture, information systems, and art history. Katz works in a variety of mediums, including painting, posters, ceramics and installations. Her diverse images include octopuses, roosters, human portraits, mouths, fairies, noses and a myriad of other visual creations that often appear as recurring symbols from one work to the next, creating a conversation about art, culture and the human experience. In the House of the Trembling Eye runs until September 29.

