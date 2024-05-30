Entertainment
Channel 24 Entertainment Venue in Sacramento receives project update
A structural beam, reminiscent of the Sacramento Kings' victory beacon, will be installed in the Channel 24 building under construction at 24th and R streets.
SACRAMENTO, California. In a ceremonial update of the project for SacramentoIn this mid-sized entertainment venue, a final structural beam will be installed by crane on Wednesday and its purple.
The beam, which recalls the Kings of Sacramento victory beacon, will be signed by the project stakeholders and installed around 2:30 p.m. Channel 24 entertainment building under construction at 24th and R streets.
Dignitaries and local elected officials will also be present.
Formerly an industrial warehouse, the structure will feature a main music room with views of the general admission floor, reserved seating on a tiered balcony, multiple bars with dining options, a VIP area and an open-air patio upstairs with a view of Downtown Sacramento once completed, event organizers said.
It is expected to open in January 2025 and will be built with a capacity of 2,150 people.
A medium-sized place
Allen Scott is the president of concerts and festivals of Another Entertainment Planet (APE)project promoter.
APE is the group behind the Fox Theater in Oakland and Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena. For years, Scott said APE has been looking to open a mid-sized music venue in the Sacramento area.
We've been looking for a venue of this size for over 10 years, Scott said in March. There were between 2,000 and 2,200 tickets, and artists were avoiding Sacramento.
Scott said artists often skip Sacramento to play venues in the Bay Area and Reno due to lack of seating.
In Sacramento, Ace of Spades on R Street can accommodate about 1,000 people. THE Memorial Auditorium on J Street can accommodate approximately 5,000 people, and Golden Center 1 just under 15,000 seats for concerts.
In the Bay Area alone, there are about 300 concerts happening, so even if we do a third of that, that's 100 concerts a year, Scott said.
James Allison is Associate Director of Downtown Association, an organization that focuses on neighborhood growth and preservation. He said Channel 24 is located in an area undergoing expansion.
In Downtown alone, over 55% of our sales tax is generated by our social economy, providing both significant revenue to the city and employment opportunities for people. So we are delighted to welcome Channel 24, said Allison.
WATCH MORE: Reconnecting the Sacramento waterfront to downtown? An MP seeks $5 million to achieve this
