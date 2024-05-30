Entertainment
Latest WR Contract Prices Potential Hollywood Brown Extension
The Chiefs signed Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to a one-year contract in hopes of him becoming one of the team's premier receivers.
Brown's contract is worth up to $11 million pending incentives, as the former first-round pick hopes to establish his value and secure a long-term deal next offseason. He now has a price tag to aim for, as the Houston Texans agreed to a three-year, $72 million deal with WR Nico Collins on Tuesday.
Collins is coming off a 1,297-yard season, which is more than Brown ever had, but a special season with the Chiefs and Hollywood should get someone a massive contract.
Collins hadn't even eclipsed 500 receiving yards in the two years prior to last season, so Brown just needs one great year to reset his market.
His two seasons in Arizona did not go as planned, although one could easily blame the dysfunction of the organization itself. In 2021, Brown has caught 91 of 146 targets for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns. He had a combined 15 touchdowns in his first two years, showing obvious talent for the end zone.
Patrick Mahomes is obviously the best QB Brown has ever played with. Travis Kelce, Xavier Worthy, Isiah Pacheco and Rashee Rice (pending his possible suspension) will also distract defenses. I think Brown could have his best career year in Kansas City, and at that point many teams will come calling next offseason.
If Brown has the year he is capable of, he will likely stand out for the Chiefs. $24 million per year is a lot, and Kansas City also theoretically needs to save money for a potential Rice extension if they choose to keep him.
For now, Brown has an obvious goal and it's in the Chiefs' best interest to help him achieve it. For Kansas City to have the best possible offense, Brown needs to have a great season. Hopefully this will be a mutually beneficial year that results in Brown getting a similar deal to Collins elsewhere.
