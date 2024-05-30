Rural entertainment round-up: what to watch this summer

Editor's note: A version of this story first appeared in The Good, the Bad, and the Elegy, a Daily Yonder newsletter focused on the best and worst in media, entertainment, and rural culture. Every other Thursday it features reviews, retrospectives, recommendations and much more. You canjoin the mailing list at the bottom of this articleto receive future editions in your inbox.

With Memorial Day weekend behind us, we've now entered the season of blockbuster movies, music festivals, and summer anthems. With that in mind, it seems like a good time for another round of rural entertainment. Below you will find a selection of media that our team has benefited from in recent days. We'd also love to know what's got you going these days, whether you're looking for a new page-turner to accompany your holiday travels or finally catching up on TV.

The reign of the scavengers

The adult animation genre almost always references irreverent fare, from Family Guy to South Park, but the Scavengers Reign animated series represents something much different. It forgoes explicit humor in favor of a serious sci-fi story about survival on an unforgiving alien planet. It makes full use of the animated medium, evoking completely unique and fantastical flora, fauna and ecosystems.

It's impressive how these natural systems are entirely alien and unrecognizable, but also fully formed, holistic, and linked to storytelling in thoughtful and creative ways. His art is reminiscent of the works of French caricaturist Moebius and, as one user of the social network Letterboxd To put it aptly: “Interstellar” is science fiction for physics nerds, “Blade Runner” is for philosophy, “Arrival” is for linguistics, I could go on but THIS is for biology nerds and it's phenomenal.

Scavengers Reign originally premiered on the streaming platform Max, and reports indicate that the show will not continue there. But the first season is coming to Netflix on May 31 and its fans (myself included) are hoping that the series can survive and find a future there.

The reign of the scavengers is currently streaming on Max and will be available on Netflix starting May 31.

The Avett Brothers – Country Kid

I'm no expert, but Sabrina Carpenters Espresso seems to be the current favorite for song of the summer. If you're looking for an alternative, here's a dark horse candidate for all the rural folk out there.

This track, from the Avetts' new self-titled album, struck a chord within the Daily Yonder team. Here's a sample that struck Daily Yonder editor Tim Marema:

Six feet of air on a plywood ramp

Dad's welding machine parked where I'd land

All I could taste was blood

All I could feel were the rocks in the palms of my hands

Bonfire parties in the woods, basketball in the dirt, the school bus, trailer parks, pickup trucks. It's funny how a song like this has a lot of the same lyrics as Bro Country, but without the sentimentality and tropes, Tim shares. The song also mentions hiding cigarettes from your parents, schoolyard fights, and learning more on the bus than in school.

Looking back on my own small-town youth, I'd say it captures the vibes pretty well. Listen to him and see if you agree.

The Avett Brothers was released on May 17, 2024 and is available for purchase or streaming wherever you get your music.

First cow and frybread face and me

There is no denying that fried dough is delicious. Everyone agrees and every culture has its version of fried bread.

These words, from Indigenous leader Nico Albert Williams, come from the first episode of our new Rural Remix podcast series, Rural food traditions.

As I listened to Nico talk about the complex history of frybread, I thought of two recent films. My recommendation: 2019's First Cow, based on the 2004 novel The Half-Life by Jonathan Raymond. The story follows two men struggling to survive on the rugged American Northwest frontier circa 1820. They find success and hope for a better life selling sweet, fried oily cakes at a local trading post, but it all depends on milk. secretly stolen from a wealthy landowners valued the cow.

The film's narrative is simple and uncluttered, but it sits at the compelling intersection of food, class, power, and possibility. Much like the story Nico tells, it presents a complex story while capturing the deep sense of comfort and contentment that food can provide, even or especially in a difficult world.

My colleague Marty Newell, meanwhile, recommends Frybread Face and Me, a 2023 film about a young urban Native who spends a summer on the Navajo reservation with his grandmother. He calls it a sweet film and critics agree, calling it a heartfelt and engaging coming-of-age story that manages to get the details right. IndieWire described it as a winning summer companion for Reservation Dogs, writing in his reviewthere is both specificity and universality to this story, something that everyone who grew up as a child, indigenous or not, can connect with.

You can listen to Rural Remix wherever you get your podcasts. First cow is available for rental or purchase on various digital video platforms. Fried bread face and me is currently streaming on Netflix.

Dune: part two

There's still a lot left to happen in 2024, but Dune: Part 2 has been my favorite cinematic experience of the year so far. I had ambitions to write more about it in this space as soon as it came out, but anything that might have come of it would have been matched or exceeded by this wonderful piece from The Conversation: How Dune became a beacon for the young environmental movement and a rallying cry for the new science of ecology.

With Dune: Part 2 now available to stream, it seemed like the perfect time to give it a fresh take. If you haven't watched the new Dune movies yet, consider this your final push to check them out. And if you've seen them, it's a great way to learn about the origins and inspirations of the story, rooted in the natural environments of the Oregon and Washington coast and in the traditions of the indigenous tribes of the Pacific Northwest.

Dune: part two is now streaming on Max.

Outdoor Range: Season 2

When we covered the first season of Outer Range, I came away with mixed feelings. I was intrigued by the setup, something like Yellowstone meets The Twilight Zone, but was disappointed by the series' fixation with its own secrets and puzzles. It felt like the impulses of shows like LOST or Westworld in their worst moments, propelled forward by peddling constant mysteries rather than creating a satisfying plot or emotional journey for its characters. This was exemplified in a finale that generated many more new questions rather than offering even partial answers or resolutions.

Yet here we are two years later, with the second season of Outer Range released and ready to continue the story. The relative lack of conversation about the new season, compared to the buzz I remember surrounding the premiere, might prove my point about leaving viewers hanging on the cliff's edge for so long. Still, if you haven't yet jumped into Outer Range, you may find a fuller, more satisfying story waiting for you now, worthy of its promising premise.

This article was first published in The Good, the Bad and the Elegy, a Daily Yonder e-newsletter focused on the best and worst in rural media, entertainment and culture. Every other Thursday it features reviews, recommendations, retrospectives and more. Join the mailing list today to receive future editions straight to your inbox.

Related