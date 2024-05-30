Entertainment
No Hollywood ending in Lowell, but Boston gave fans something to cheer about
LOWELL — The Tsongas Center was the perfect place Wednesday night.
Since opening in 1998, the arena has hosted everything from minor league hockey to arena football. Its primary function is to house the UMass Lowell Division. 1 men's ice hockey and basketball teams, welcoming students and rowdy fans on weekends to cheer on their River Hawks.
It hosted concerts. High school tournament championship games.
But this evening was special. It was an event. It was a story in the making. There was a buzz in the arena well before the first puck was dropped at 7 p.m.
Nothing compares to the scene of the decisive fifth game of the Professional Women's Hockey League final between Boston and Minnesota.
Tickets at the box office sold out within 24 hours to bear witness to history. If you missed it, the cheapest seats on StubHub will cost you almost $200.
It was game seven of the Stanley Cup Final. The Super Bowl. And it happened in downtown Lowell.
A crowd of 6,309 filled the blue seats hoping to see their home team win the Walter Cup for the first time in league history. Although that goal didn't materialize as Boston lost 3-0, the hype of the game certainly did.
Katie Vaudrain, an elementary school teacher from Maynard, was one of the enthusiastic fans.
“The kids in my class were very excited about this game,” she said. “So between them talking about it, I was like, I don’t care if it’s a school night. I will. Forget that. I actually passed one in the lobby and we already took a selfie. It brings people together.
This brought people to Lowell who otherwise would have no business getting to Mill City. The Tsongas Center is easy to overlook and visitors from out of town would probably not make it part of their sightseeing itinerary.
“Not particularly,” Vaudrain said of the regular 22-mile commute to town.
“Lowell, not so much,” said Garrett Colon of Framingham. “This is my destination.”
Due to the new league, the Tsongas have been Colon's destination all season. He attended all but one game, and was seen sporting his signed Boston team jersey while waiting for pregame warmups.
“I really enjoyed seeing the crowd start to discover the energy, the rhythm, it was just a delight,” he said.
However, that doesn't mean every member of the raucous crowd made it all the way to Lowell. For Amanda Dubois, the historic match took place right in her backyard.
“It’s amazing,” said Dubois, a Lowell resident. “It’s a short walk from my apartment.”
Since attending the home opener in January, she's been hooked.
“I'm a huge Bruins fan and was excited to hear that women's hockey was going to be held in the town where I live,” she said. “Why wouldn’t I enjoy that?”
Boston may not have achieved its Walter Cup dreams. But the team has proven its ability to make its presence felt in Lowell.
“Watching him grow every game has been so much fun to watch,” Dubois said. “And I hope it continues that way, and I hope it stays in Lowell.” It was fun watching the story.
