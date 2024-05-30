Broadway at the Beach Series Launches at Terrace Theater This Fall – Press Telegram





Broadway will be coming to the beach – Long Beach – this fall and next spring. The Terrace Theater will host four popular productions as part of the new “Broadway at the Beach” series beginning in September, officials announced recently. “We are thrilled to partner with MagicSpace Entertainment to kick off the Broadway at the Beach series with four fan-favorite shows,” John Braun, assistant director of the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center, said in a statement. “The Terrace Theater is the ideal venue to present this extraordinary program.” The Terrace Theater and MagicSpace Entertainment announced the new series last week. A new series, “Broadway at the Beach,” is coming to the Terrace Theater in Long Beach this fall. The series includes “Champions of Magic,” May 1-2, 2025. (Photo by Bill Axell, courtesy of Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center)

A new series, "Broadway at the Beach," is coming to the Terrace Theater in Long Beach this fall. The series includes "The Book of Mormon" Feb. 4-5, 2025.

A new series, "Broadway at the Beach," is coming to the Terrace Theater in Long Beach this fall. The series begins with "The Cher Show," September 14-15.

A new series, "Broadway at the Beach," is coming to the Terrace Theater in Long Beach this fall. The series includes "Come From Away," November 19-20. The schedule for the four Broadway at the Beach productions is as follows: September 14-15: "The Cher Show".

November 19 and 20: “Come from afar”.

February 4 and 5: “The Book of Mormon.”

May 1 and 2: “Champions of Magic”. “Broadway at the Beach brings together some of Broadway’s best talent and creativity in our city’s most iconic theater and entertainment hub,” Mayor Rex Richardson said in a statement. “These incredible shows add to the cultural richness and vibrancy that define our incredible city. We couldn't be more excited to invite everyone to join us for this series. Subscriptions and bundle sales are available now. Tickets start at $179 for all four shows and several payment plan options are available, starting at $45 per month. The Terrace Theater is located at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center, 300 E. Ocean Blvd. Guests are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy a pre-show experience at the plaza. For tickets and more information, visit BroadwayLongBeach.com.

