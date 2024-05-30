Entertainment
Bravo Showrunner's Hollywood Reporter Interview: Biggest Takeaways
Well done the showrunner Alex Baskin has a lot to say about the future of Vanderpump Rules – and isn't too shocked by Jax Taylor And Brittany CartwrightIt's separation.
After the third part of Vanderpump Rules During the season 11 reunion that aired on Tuesday, May 28, Baskin discussed the future of the series, which has been put on hiatus for the moment. Fans argued that the VPR The season 11 finale, which aired on May 7, felt more like a series finale. However, Bravo has yet to share any details about the series' fate.
“Obviously there has been a lot of speculation. People wrote the final chapter of the series several times, and the series continued,” Baskin said. The Hollywood Reporter in a profile published Tuesday, noting that the end of Scandoval “does not necessarily mean the show is over.”
VPR season 11 premiered in January, almost a year later Tom Sandoval blew up his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix by cheating on her with her ex VPR cast member Rachel “Raquel” Léviss. News that he had cheated first broke in March 2023, and the aftermath of the scandal – dubbed Scandoval – was featured in the season 10 finale in May of that year.
Although Baskin didn't give a definitive answer on what would happen with VPR, he hinted at a delay in answering fan questions. The showrunner also offered a major update on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Keep scrolling for the most interesting Bravo news shared by Baskin:
1. The future of “Vanderpump Rules”
At this point, Baskin said he couldn't imagine VPR coming to an end.
“This series has had many lives, so I’m not sure if this is the last. But it’s definitely been a hell of a ride so far,” he admitted, noting that there was no “definite timeline” regarding filming. (Several media outlets reported last month that the series would not resume filming at this time.)
“We are not subject to any version of the countdown,” he added. “I imagine we’ll know more later in the fall.”
2. Ariana Madix's future on 'Vanderpump Rules'
Madix has been put to the test during season 11, with some of her VPR the costars turn on her. Baskin said. THR he is “respectful” about what happens next for her.
“We're still figuring out exactly what we plan to do, and that will be informed in part by our conversations with everyone in the cast, including her,” he explained. “She's focused on a lot of other things at the moment. So we can have these conversations, but she's busy.
When asked about the possibility of a total casting reset, Baskin didn't give up on the idea.
“I think anything is possible. There’s still a strong core there,” he said. “So I could totally see some version of most of the cast returning and then some notable additions. I think there is a lot of life.
3. Breaking Bravo's 4th Wall – Again
THE VPR The season 11 finale was a fourth total wall break, which Baskin wanted to “erase” to tell the story. In short, Madix refused to film a scene in which Sandoval attempted to apologize, and his colleagues VPR the actors were unhappy with his decision to leave the set.
“These were extraordinary circumstances. So we're going to continue to break the fourth wall where we need to to tell the real story, but I don't foresee us going down the path where the show is about being in the show,” Baskin explained. “We want to stay grounded in the show and talk about the experience everyone shares as a group of friends. But there was no other way to do it, because basically, that's what Ariana was talking about.
4. Reacting to Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's split
Baskin joked that he was “more surprised before” than hearing the news of Taylor and Cartwright's split in February.
“I think we saw their pressure on production on The valley this year,” he said. “I was more surprised by the timing, because I thought they would have survived the series premiere or even the entire season.”
As for their future on The valley, Baskin speculated that things are “different” and that the duo will be able to film together. “They are more connected, whether they like it or not,” he explains.
5. Season 14 of “RHOBH” — and a possible LVP cameo
RHOBA it’s “bananas,” Baskin teased, referring to the season currently being filmed. Newcomer Bozoma Saint Jean takes on a full casting role with Kathy Hilton And Jennifer Tily as “friends” of the housewives.
“There's a new energy,” Baskin added, noting that despite his continued career in reality TV, Lisa Vanderpump won't be making an appearance on his old show anytime soon.
“I think it’s kind of run its course,” he said.
