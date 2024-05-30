Being a part of Bollywood's biggest IPs is a dream come true for any actor: Sharvari » Yes Punjab

May 30, 2024 (Yes Punjab News)

Bollywood's rising star Sharvari is the only actress of her generation to be a part of two of Hindi cinema's biggest franchises: Dinesh Vijan and Aditya Chopras' horror-comedy YRF Spy Universe in which she co-stars of screen with superstar Alia Bhatt. !

Sharvari, who will be seen for the first time in Dinesh Vijans Munjya, a new installment of his hit horror-comedy franchise releasing on June 7, says, “It's been a lot of work for me to get to this point where the best producers and directors of the Hindi film fraternity feel that I have it in me to be a part of some of the biggest IPs in our industry. Being a part of Dinesh Vijans and Aditya Chopras' horror comedy YRF Spy Universe is a dream come true for any actor.

She further adds, “I am just delighted that even though I have only one film, my work has been noticed by the best minds in the industry. These big franchises usually have our country's biggest and best superstars at the helm of these projects. So it’s a huge validation of the efforts I’ve put in.

Sharvari aspires to become one of the best actresses of her generation and the fact that she is being cast by the best directors and filmmakers in the country is proof that she is a talent to watch out for! Apart from Munjya and the untitled YRF film Spy Universe, Sharvari was selected by another master filmmaker Nikhil Advani for his directorial Vedaa.

She says: I aspire to be one of the best actors of my time because I have idolized the best actors of all generations.

I realize that just being a part of these massive franchises gives me a massive platform that helps me connect to so many people across the country. It motivates me to do well, to play well, to improve with each film.