Mandi: Where a royal descendant is locked in a battle with a Bollywood star

Himachal Pradesh's (HP) Mandi parliamentary constituency is gearing up for an election battle between Bollywood actress and BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut and Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh, easily making it one of the highest-profile elections in the state.

It will not be an easy battle for Ranaut who is aiming for her first electoral victory. His opponent Singh, a scion of the Bushahr royal family, is the son of six-time former HP chief minister Virbhadra Singh and seated Mandi. MP Pratibha Singh: Given his family background, Singh enjoys a strong support base in the constituency.

Singh, the state's incumbent minister for persons with disabilities, is also the richest candidate in the fray in Himachal, while his rival comes a close second in terms of personal assets.

Spread over six districts of Mandi, Chamba, Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti and Shimla, the Mandi parliamentary constituency is one of the largest in the country in terms of area. Nestled in the heart of Himachal, the constituency has very contrasting landscapes ranging from lush, hot and humid valleys to towering mountains.

While Singh's campaign focused on local issues, Ranaut primarily centered her campaign on Modi and focused on the BJP's achievements at the Center over the last 10 years. From the abolition of triple talaq to the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament last year and projects like Ujjwala Yojana, she has frequently highlighted projects launched by Modi in his campaign.

Ranaut has also led a high-profile campaign against the Congress at the national level and has frequently criticized party chief Rahul Gandhi.

She introduced herself as Mandi's daughter (Mandi's daughter) to deny criticism of being an outsider.

Singh's campaign, on the other hand, has been full of promises, one of which is to make Mandi (town) a smart city and improve road and connectivity infrastructure, including construction of tunnels across the parliamentary constituency .

Intense verbal duels

The Mandi parliamentary constituency has witnessed a bitter verbal duel between the two ever since their candidature was announced.

For example, in a recent jab, Singh said Ranaut's recent remarks posed strong competition for comedian Kapil Sharma.

He also attacked her for defaming deity culture, even going so far as to say that the temples she visited needed to be cleaned. In response, Ranaut said Singh was only trying to arouse religious sentiments against her.

The Congress leader maintained that his opponent lacked vision for the development of Mandi and was only resorting to personal attacks during the campaign.

Notably, Ranaut called Singh a spoiled prince (bigda sheh huazada) who received ancestral inheritance in addition to targeting Singh and his mother, Pratibha Singh, for their addiction to power.

The Congress party recently filed a complaint against her with the Election Commission for using derogatory remarks against Singh on public platforms.

Close combat on the program in Mandi

The fight between Singh and Ranaut is turning out to be the most watched fight in the state.

Professor Ashutosh Kumar of the political science department of Panjab University in Chandigarh described the Mandi contest as fierce, close and interesting to watch.

Kangana Ranaut is a famous actress; his popularity, his charisma and his connections with women can work in his favor. She will also cash in on the Modi factor. On the other hand, Vikramaditya Singh comes from a royal background and Mandi is the stronghold of his family and his work during last year's disaster could work in his favor. He has done quite well as a minister of state, said Kumar, who is also the first visiting professor at the TN Seshan Chair of the Indian International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM), at New Delhi.

Kumar said Ranaut was vocal on social media and used to use strong language against the liberal Left. While Kangana Ranaut campaigned largely on national issues, Vikramaditya Singh mainly focused on local issues. He is not a weak candidate and Virbhadra Singh's legacy will also help him. All of these factors make it an interesting competition to watch, he said.

What are voters saying?

Mandi was one of the worst-hit areas when heavy rain-triggered landslides hit the state, claiming more than 500 lives last year. According to government estimates, the state suffered a loss of approximately 12 trillion. As the first post-disaster election took place last year, this is clearly a major electoral issue.

Deshraj, an advocate and resident of Tungal area in Mandi, said, “We have noticed that local issues are absent from Kangana Ranaut's campaign. She doesn't seem like a serious candidate. The biggest issue in the polls is the disaster that hit Himachal last year, with Mandi being the worst hit. The Center has failed to provide necessary assistance to the state and has failed to meet the aspirations of the people.

Hari Singh Dogra, retired chief conservator of forests and resident of Mandi town, said the people of Mandi are educated and politically conscious. Both candidates are popular here and benefit from the heritage of their ancestors. Kangana looks strong in areas around Mandi town while Vikramaditya, given his track record, has an edge in areas like Rampur, Kinnaur, Anni, Lahaul-Spiti and Bharmour, he said.

Last year's disaster will also play a role in the elections and those who supported the people in difficult times will have the upper hand, he said, adding that the people of Mandi, while choosing a candidate , will also think about the leader who will remain accessible afterwards. the election.

The electoral history of Mandis and its royal connections

Since 1952, the Congress has won in Mandi 13 times, with Virbhadra Singh and Pratibha Singh winning three times.

From 2004 to 2021, there have been four general elections and two by-elections in Mandi and the Congress has had a significant presence in these elections, winning four times.

The Mandi parliamentary constituency is often seen as a battleground for royalty. Amrit Kaur, India's first health minister, belonged to the Kapurthala royal family. She was elected to the Lok Sabha from Mandi in 1952. The 1957 elections saw a high-stakes battle between Mandi's eighth ruler and Congress candidate Joginder Sen Bahadur and another royal, Anand Chand, the descendant of the former Bilaspur State. The first one won the battle.

In 1971, Virbhadra Singh, who later became one of the most important political figures in state politics, visited Parliament from his seat.

Pratibha Singh, wife of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, contested unsuccessfully in the 1998 Lok Sabha elections but won in 2004 when her husband was chief minister. In 2009, Virbhadra won Mandi but resigned in 2012 to become CM again, and his wife won the by-election in 2013. She lost to BJP's Ram Swaroop in 2014. After the death of Ram Swaroop, who had again won in Mandi. in 2019, in March 2021, Pratibha Singh won the November 2021 by-election.