



ADRIEN The 2024 Flag Day celebration will take place on June 14, almost two weeks away. To help Lenawee County residents prepare for the Flag Day holiday, Gleaner Life Insurance Company in Adrian will host its annual exchange of worn and weathered American flags for new flags that residents can display in time for Flag Day. The flag exchange program is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 12 in front of the Gleaner Life Insurance Society headquarters in Adrian, 5200 WUS 223. Lenawee County residents are encouraged to exchange one old flag per person for a new flag. Levis Sweet Treats will be on hand to provide ice cream and other frozen items to attendees, a news release states. Need a break? Play the USA TODAY daily crossword puzzle. The exchange is free, but donations will be accepted. Proceeds from donations will benefit Woodworking for Warriors program which was hosted by Adrians Sam Beauford Carpentry Institute (SBWI). These (donations) will be matched by the Joseph Wildberg Veterans Fund, which also sponsors Levis Sweet Treats, the Gleaner Life Insurance Society said. Subscribe now:For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school and college sports content. To obtain enough flags with grommets or pole sleeves, residents looking for a flag must register online at gleanerlife.org/flagexchange by Wednesday June 5. Founded in 1894, the Gleaner Life Insurance Society is a nationally recognized, nonprofit fraternal relief society headquartered in Adrian. As a fraternal organization, Gleaner provides volunteer opportunities and supports outreach programs.

