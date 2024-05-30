32nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration in Valdosta, June 14-19 | Local News





VALDOSTA The 32nd Annual Valdostas Eighteenth Anniversary Celebration will take place June 14-19. The event is presented by Southside Library Boosters, Inc. The theme is We are Family. At 6 p.m. on Friday, June 14, there will be a barbecue at the McMullen Southside Library, 527 Griffin Ave. Hamburgers, hot dogs and sausage meals will be available. At 7 p.m. the opening program and the release ceremony will take place. The presentations will focus on Why should we celebrate Juneteenth? There will be live music and entertainment. Participants are encouraged to wear their best African clothing and join the committee for a fashion presentation. Saturday, June 15, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Juneteenth Festival will take place at Unity Park in downtown Valdosta. There will be live music and entertainment, a kids zone, vendors, food trucks, a classic car/motorcycle show, fun and games, raffles, and more. The opening program will take place at noon. There will be a welcome, presentation of a city-county proclamation, presentation of essay contest winners, and more. Tuesday June 18 is Black Tuesday. The community is encouraged to come out and support Black-owned businesses. In return, the businesses will donate a portion of profits to support cultural enrichment programs sponsored by the McMullen Southside Library. Wednesday, June 19 is the federal Juneteenth holiday.

