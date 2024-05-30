Manoj Bajpayee on rising divorces in Bollywood: 'Creatives will need to be open-minded'

Actor Manoj Bajpayee recently shared his thoughts on the increasing divorce rate in Bollywood. He said that whatever happens in society is reflected in the film industry and creators need to be open-minded. He also spoke about the rumors of drug use in Bollywood.

In an interview with Sushant Sinha, Manoj Bajpayee said, “As of today, if you go to Tees Hazari court and ask about the divorce rate, you will realize where we are today , where relationships and marriages break down every day. Our society has adopted the trend of the nuclear family and it also has benefits, but the damage caused by this trend is visible in today's courts.

He added: “So isn’t industry part of society? People who belong to the same company are part of the industry. When people belong to the same society, isn't it obvious that the change in society will also be visible in the industry? Previously, in the same sector, there were not as many divorces as today. The industry is very open-minded, which is a good thing. Creative people will need to be open-minded.

Speaking about rumors of Bollywood actors consuming drugs, Manoj said: First of all, let's call it the Hindi film industry. It's a very small industry. Today, in this small industry, many people need jobs. If someone is caught doing the wrong thing in any part of the industry, that doesn't prove anything. Me and my friends or co-stars also belong to the same industry and I can say that 95% of them are very passionate, very sincere not only towards the films they are a part of but also towards their family and loved ones. A few incidents here and there cannot prove that the entire industry is like this.

On the work front, Manoj will soon be seen in the series Family Man season 3. The actor recently shared a major update on the third season of The Family Man. The actor will reprise his role as Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man and a world-class spy. Srikant will expertly confront the looming threat to national security while balancing the demands of family life and working desperately to repair his relationship with his wife in the new season. He is currently garnering praise for his recent release, Bhaiyya Ji.