Manoj Bajpayee on Divorce and Substance Abuse in Bollywood: Is the Industry Not Part of Society? | Bollywood News

Manoj Bajpayee, married to the love of his life and former actress Shabana Raza, recently spoke about the increasing divorce rate in Bollywood. He also shared his opinion on the film industry's links to drug cases.

When asked what he had to say about claims that Bollywood is filled with drug addicts and rave parties, the actor corrected the interviewer and said, let's call it the Hindi film industry.

In an interview with Sushant Sinha, Manoj Bajpayee said, “First of all, let's call it the Hindi film industry. It's a very small industry. Today, in this small industry, many people need jobs. If anyone is ever caught doing the wrong thing in any part of the industry, that doesn't prove anything. Me and my friends or co-stars also belong to the same industry and I can say that 95% of them are very passionate, very sincere not only towards the films they are a part of but also towards their family and loved ones. A few incidents here and there cannot prove that the entire sector is like this.”

Talking about relationships and divorces in the film industry, Bajpayee shared a very interesting take on the issue. He said: “Today, if you go to Tees Hazari court and ask about the divorce rate, you will realize where we are today, where relationships and marriages are breaking down every day. Our society has adapted the trend toward the nuclear family and it also has benefits, but the damage caused by this trend is visible in the courts today.

He added: “So isn’t industry part of society? People who belong to the same company are part of the industry. When people belong to the same society, isn't it obvious that the change in society will also be visible in the industry. Previously, in the same sector, there were not as many divorces as today. The industry is very open-minded, which is a good thing. Creative people will need to be open-minded.

