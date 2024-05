Vanity Fair France apologizes for censoring actor's Palestinian flag pin in film festival photo

Vanity Fair France apologized on social media on Sunday for censoring a Palestinian flag pin from a photo of actor Guy Pearce at the Cannes Film Festival. X users called out the outlet for their photo of “The Shrouds” actor taken during the French film festival that appeared to have omitted the pin he wore to the event. “We have corrected our mistake and we apologize,” the French-language outlet wrote on the right lapel of his tuxedo. JERRY SEINFELD CRIES AS YOU REMEMBER EMOTIONAL TRIP TO ISRAEL AFTER OCTOBER 2019. 7 User The activist captioned the photos: “So Guy Pearce showed his solidarity with Palestine in Cannes by wearing a pin and Vanity Fair decided to Photoshop it. They didn't know the bracelet was also in the colors of the Palestinian flag.” The post went viral, getting nearly 5 million views in just a few days. In a later comment, the user wrote: “You should be ashamed @VanityFair but let this be a lesson: you can never silence us.” The Outlets We apologize.” Since the controversy, Pearce has posted a pro-Palestinian/anti-Benjamin Netanyahu message on his own X account. NETANYAHU RESPONDS TO STRIKE THAT KILLED HAMAS TERROR LEADERS AND CIVILIANS: INVESTIGATION INTO INCIDENT It read: “Palestinians are being murdered as we speak. Displaced, traumatized, ruined. The lives and futures of Palestinian children are being eradicated by a vengeful tyrant. He MUST be stopped. This MUST stop. SHAME on you Netanyahu. #Ceasefire #FreePalestine.” Earlier this month, Pierce shared an image of himself on X wearing a Palestinian-colored scarf. He captioned it saying: “History. Humanity. It's not hard to know how to find your moral center.” Vanity Fair's parent company, Cond-Nast, did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. Wearing Palestinian flag pins became a trend at Hollywood award shows after the start of the Israeli war in Gaza. On the Oscars red carpet in March, pop star Billie Eilish, her brother, musician Finneas, and actor Mark Ruffalo were among many stars calling for a ceasefire in the Middle East who sported a pin with a red hand. However, the Israeli government and other critics have criticized these celebrities for wearing what they consider a “symbol of bloodlust” that was canonized in its culture following a bloody lynching nearly a year ago. 25 years old. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Hannah Grossman and Maria Lencki of Fox News Digitals contributed to this report.

