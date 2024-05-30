Actor Nick Pasqual arrested in US after allegedly stabbing ex-girlfriend 20 times





An arrest warrant was issued shortly after the incident. Hollywood actor Nick Pasqual, 34, was charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing his former girlfriend, a makeup artist, multiple times at her Sunland residence, prosecutors said Wednesday. The actor reportedly fled the scene and was apprehended at a US-Mexico border checkpoint in Texas, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office revealed. The victim, known as Hollywood makeup artist Allie Shehorn on a GoFundMe page, had recently obtained a restraining order against Pasqual, prosecutors noted. Pasqual allegedly broke into Shehorn's residence around 4:30 a.m. last Thursday, stabbing him several times. She was seriously injured and was hospitalized, ABC News reported. An arrest warrant was issued shortly after the incident. Pasqual faces charges including attempted murder, first-degree residential burglary in the presence of a person and injury to a partner or family member, as detailed by the district attorney's office . Additionally, he is accused of causing serious bodily injury to the victim in the context of domestic violence, and he allegedly personally brandished a knife during the attack. A conviction on these charges could result in a sentence of life in state prison. Pasqual is credited in the TV series “How I Met Your Mother” and the 2023 film “Rebel Moon,” according to his IMDB page. “My thoughts and deepest condolences go out to the victim of this horrific incident,” District Attorney George Gascon said in a statement. “This heinous incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of domestic violence,” Gascon also said. “We will ensure that the person responsible for this egregious act is held accountable for their actions.”

According to the GoFundMe page, Shehorn has raised more than $90,000 to help pay for medical costs.

