Actor Nick Pasqual, accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend 20 times, arrested in Texas while trying to flee to Mexico | Hollywood





Actor Nick Pasqual, accused of repeatedly stabbing his Hollywood makeup artist ex-girlfriend, has been arrested in Texas. He allegedly tried to flee the United States to Mexico. Actor Nick Pasqual arrested and accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend Allie Shehorn 20 times (IMDb, GoFundMe) On May 23, Pasqual allegedly broke into the home of award-winning makeup artist Allie Shehorn in Sunland, California, and stabbed her 20 times around 4:30 a.m. Shehorn suffered several injuries, including cuts to her neck, arms and abdomen. Her surrogate mother discovered her later that day in a bloody scene. Pasqual and Shehorn are believed to have first met on the set of Rebel Moon. Unlock exclusive access to the latest Indian general election news, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! What are the charges against Nick Pasqual? A press release from the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office said Pasqual was charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of first-degree residential burglary in the presence of a person and one count injuries to a spouse, partner, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend. or the child's parent. He could face life in prison if convicted. The press release stated that special effects artist and producer Shehorn, whose credits include work on Mean Girls, Rebel Moon and Babylon, had recently filed a restraining order against Pasqual. Pasqual was accused of inflicting serious bodily injury on the victim in circumstances involving domestic violence and personally using a knife during the commission of the crime, according to the release. He then fled. According to the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office, he will be transported to Los Angeles County. He was apprehended and detained at a U.S.-Mexico border checkpoint in Sierra Blanca, Texas. My thoughts and sincere sympathies go out to the victim of this horrific incident, District Attorney George Gascón said in the press release. Our office, including our Office of Victim Services, is providing support and resources as she embarks on the long and difficult journey of healing from the physical and emotional trauma inflicted on her. This heinous incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of domestic violence. We will ensure that the person responsible for this egregious act is held accountable for their actions, he added. A GoFundMe launched for Shehorn said she had to undergo several surgeries for her injuries. While in intensive care for several days, she was released on May 28 and taken to another part of the hospital.

