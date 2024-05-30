Live from Market Street: One Day Entertainment Experience | Daily Headlines

CHAMPAIGN An project that has sparked both excitement and questions from local businesses is set to launch within a day in downtown Champaign.

Programming for the Market Street Entertainment District begins Friday, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for 4:30 p.m., followed by live music from 40 Norths Friday Night Live from 6 to 9 p.m. on three downtown stages.

There will be more live music on Market Street later, from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday.

More information, including artist lineups, is available at thebeatchampaign.com.

The neighborhood will be located between Main Street and University Avenue.

City officials initially planned to completely close the south block, from Taylor to University, from late May through October to create space for outdoor dining. It was proposed that the north block, from Main to Taylor, be closed on weekends for the same period to facilitate events, food trucks and restaurants.

However, Senior Planner TJ Blakeman said the plan now is to keep the entire two-block area open on weekdays.

We had further conversations with businesses about exactly what type of outdoor patio seating they wanted to achieve during the week, he said. It's about both being prepared for this, but also having adequate staff, being able to really activate the streets.

He said that given restaurants' hesitation about activating the street during the week and their desire to retain parking, the city decided to keep the street open during the week. He added that could change in the future as the city evaluates the project.

The two-block portion of Market, as well as Taylor from Walnut to Market, will be closed to traffic from 2 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Sunday each week from Friday through Oct. 20, city officials said. They added that this week the closure would begin at 8 a.m. Friday.

The Market Street portion is part of a larger initiative known as the Downtown Entertainment District Pilot Project, which also includes a grant program aimed at improving access to downtown live entertainment. Applications for this program are now open, Blakeman said.

Additionally, the Champaign City Council voted May 7 to amend the city's contract with 40 North to add an hour to its Friday Night Live programming in 2024. The city will provide additional funding to help cover the cost of enlargement.

Friday marks the first night of 40 Norths' 2024 Friday Night Live lineup, which is one of the reasons the city decided to launch the Market Street events this weekend, Blakeman said.

Eduardo Lopez, an employee at Dark Tower Comics at 205 N. Market St., said he thinks the events at Market could boost business.

I think it will be really good, he said. We don't have a lot of traffic there unfortunately.

The busiest days at the stores are Wednesday and Saturday, and Lopez hopes the new events will attract more people to the store on weekends. He’s also looking forward to live music.

Lopez said his only concern would be potential issues with excessive alcohol consumption at the events.

Alcohol sales were also the subject of questions from Kevin Hildebrand, chief operating officer of CRS Hospitality, which operates several restaurants and bars in downtown Champaign, including Seven Saints at the corner of Market and University, at the May 7 council meeting.

Hildebrand said he was cautiously optimistic about the project, but expressed concern about downtown festival districts that the city was also implementing that allow the sale and consumption of open containers of alcohol within their borders.

The city has so far designated two of these neighborhoods for several dates this year; one will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Friday from May 31 to September 6 in conjunction with Friday Night Live. The other, which is part of Market Street events, will be in place from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. every Friday and Saturday from May 31 to October 19.

All of our restaurants and bars located in these geographic areas are eligible to participate if they choose, said Jeff Hamilton, the city's communications director and interim deputy liquor commissioner.

Additionally, the mayor and liquor commissioner held a lottery for downtown licensees off Market Street who wanted to participate in the area's festival district. Those selected can use a trailer or mobile structure to sell alcohol on the street, Hamilton said.

I think a decision was made to be, let's say, fair to other businesses downtown by allowing them to get a T-2 license on Market Street, Hildebrand said. While this was fair to downtown businesses, it was not fair to other licensees outside the festival district. I think other businesses that are not located downtown should have had access to these temporary licenses as well.

He added that other downtown businesses are not experiencing the same impact from the Market Street closure as those located on the street itself.

We were very excited about the closure of our street when we felt like, yes, we were the ones who were going to benefit, Hildebrand said. However, now that this has changed we are now stuck with our street being closed and these aren't even the ones who ultimately benefit.

In discussing Hildebrand's concerns, Hamilton explained that the downtown FNL festival district is a very large area while the Market Street district is smaller and contains only two liquor licensees: For Bros and Seven Saints.

The city hopes to see large crowds at Market Street events and believes it would be beneficial for visitors and businesses to expand eligibility, he said.

He said the city has also waived fees for businesses wanting to participate in downtown festivals.

When it comes to safety, Hamilton acknowledged that while the city has implemented downtown neighborhoods before, it has never had them this many times in one year.

It's an aggressive program to really encourage people to come and enjoy downtown this summer, he said. And of course, we expect all our visitors and licensees to be responsible.

Hamilton noted that Market Street events will have three layers of security: police, an outside security company and security monitors.

Those entering Market Street during Festival District events must be 19 years or older and will be required to pass a security check.

Additionally, businesses that choose to participate in either festival district will be required to provide patrons with branded wristbands and mugs provided by the city.

For Bros. held an open house on May 8 to allow community members to learn more about the downtown entertainment district and share feedback.

It was awesome, Blakeman said. We had a full house.

He added that the city has had good conversations with Hildebrand and other business owners, while acknowledging that people don't know what to expect because it is a very new program.

“But I think there are a lot of high expectations about what this could mean for Market Street and particularly for their businesses,” Blakeman said.

Hamilton said some of the questions the city heard were about details that were still being worked out and asked for some grace while the project gets underway.

We are working as diligently as possible to ensure everyone is successful this summer, he said.