Bollywood dance is a beast of a kind





Everyday magic One of the most unforgettable examples of Bollywood choreography is found in a film by a Tamil director who did not conform to any of the conventions of traditional Hindi cinema, except for the star cast in the lead roles, Mani Ratnams . Of the heart.. (1998). “Chaiyya Chaiyya,” featuring Shah Rukh Khan atop a train with Malaika Arora Khan, was as dreamy as a song sequence could be. Choreographer Farah Khan and her team filmed the number atop a moving train between Ooty and Coonoor. There was no safety equipment, which adds a different air of dangerous abandon to the hectic, energetic choreography. While Malaika moves with a sinuous, languorous grace that shows off her perfect figure without appearing obscene, Shah Rukh moves with an almost manic effervescence, pulling off moves that rely as much on cardio routines as on body movements. a Sufi trance. Years later, in Kajra Re of Bunty and Babli (2005), Vaibhavi would use Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's natural grace when she included a movement of the dancer pulling her hair to the side for the lyrics Meri angdai na tute, tu aaja. For this song, Merchant combined elements of mujra with Amitabh Bachchan's distinctive dance style. You might think the film is audience-driven, but the main focus is the actor, Shetty said. While in the era of Saroj and Farah Khan, actors tended to model themselves on the choreography given to them, the next generation of choreographers moved towards designing routines that exploited the specific strengths of the actors who would interpret them. Because I know Shah Rukh Khan sir's body language, I know Hrithik's body language, Caesar said. So I know what Hrithik (Roshan) can make look good and what Khan sir can make look cool. Our basic instinct is to follow the body language of the artists and what will look good on them. If I get too excited about the hook that doesn't look good on the artist, who's going to like it? he said. Our main goal is style. It should look cool and have inherent swag, Bosco said. He summed up his argument with a simple motto: If the actor can sell it, the audience will buy it. Merchant maintained that actors have always influenced the choreography with their personal style. Over the years Bhagwan Dada came, he brought his own style of dance, didn't he? she says. Then there was Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, he brought his own style. Before that, there were also Helen Aunty and Vyjayanthimala, all artists and their their expressions and talent define what Bollywood dance is, Merchant said.

