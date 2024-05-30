Entertainment
'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor died in the arms of a colleague he had protected from danger moments before being shot
A friend and colleague of actor Johnny Wactor, who was shot this weekend while interrupting a catalytic converter theft in downtown Los Angeles, spent his final moments protecting her before dying in his arms.
The 37-year-old actor, who played Brando Corbin on the beloved soap opera General Hospital, died Saturday of a gunshot wound to the chest, and his death was ruled a homicide by the county medical examiner's office from Los Angeles.
A colleague and friend of Wactors of eight years, Anita Joy, who was with him when he was shot, shared an emotion Instagram post Wednesday sharing the horror that unfolded that night.
Joy and Wactor had worked as bartenders Friday night on Level 8 in downtown Los Angeles and were walking to their cars early Saturday morning when they approached men seen near her car, thinking Wactor's car was maybe towed.
We posed no threat and Jonny kept his cool as he always did, simply stating that it was his car and they had to leave. Hands open at his side in peace, Joy wrote.
Then a shot rings out. Joy said Wactor was between her and the person who shot her.
“When I heard the gunshot ring out in the night, he fell hard into my arms and as I grabbed him, I screamed 'Honey, are you okay?!' And he just said, 'No! Shot!'” she said.
“We fell into the street where I pushed my legs under him and tried to hold his body upright while screaming for help and yelling at him to stay with me,” she added.
A security guard from their bar crossed the street shortly after and ran up to the two and called 911.
Joy remembers tying her denim jacket around Wactor to stop the bleeding and the security guard performing CPR on Wactor.
It was too close an injury, too extreme an injury for him to survive, but my god he fought to stay, Joy wrote, noting that it all happened in an instant, she said. -she writes.
She said she was completely heartbroken and very angry.
My only peace is that I was with him and this didn't happen to him alone. My only other peace will be seeing these horrible men brought to justice.
LAPD said that at 3:25 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon and found Wactor suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Wactor was shot after he arrived at his car and was confronted by three individuals who had jacked up his vehicle and were in the process of stealing the catalytic converter, authorities said. Police said that, based on witness statements, Wactor was shot without provocation.
The suspects were driving a dark colored sedan and fled northbound on Hope Street. The case is under investigation and so far no arrests have been made.
Wactor's mother, Scarlett Wactor, told NBC News over the weekend that her son and a co-worker came upon his car, which had been lifted. He stopped in front of his co-worker and asked someone on the ground next to his vehicle if it was being towed, at which point the person shot him, she said.
Wactor, originally from Charleston, South Carolina, always wanted to be an actor, his mother previously told NBC News. He made that dream a reality by making his television debut on Lifetimes West Wives and appeared in 164 episodes of General Hospital. He also appeared on television's Westworld and as the voice of the video game Call of Duty: Vanguard, according to IMDb.
Joy remembers Wactor as magnetic, respectful, compassionate, handsome, goofy as hell, and full of work ethic and values.
Johnny had this incredible ability that was truly his true nature to make everyone feel so special to him. No matter how well you knew him, he treated everyone like he really cared about you, she wrote. Absolutely one of the best men I have ever known. I am so grateful to have been a part of his world and he was a part of mine.
She also shared an online fundraiser organized by Wactor's godmother to support Wactor's family.
